Go backstage with queer collective Sink The Pink in Red Bull Music AAA
© Luke Dyson
How did Sink The Pink, a gender-screwing 'church for weirdos', become one of the UK’s biggest, most forward-thinking clubbing brands? The team behind this outrageously fun party tell all.
Red Bull Music AAA is a brand new podcast that goes behind the scenes at the UK's biggest, most forward-thinking clubs and festival brands. Hosted by Jaguar, we give you an Access All Areas pass to the promoters, DJs and clubbers that keep the scene beating and ask them what it takes to become successful in the industry.
Alongside their annual drag pageant, acclaimed designers, choreographers and numerous celebrity fans, Sink The Pink has become the one of the UK's biggest queer nights over the past 11 years. In this episode, Jaguar meets the LGBTQ+ collective, spending time with co-founder Glyn Fussell and the team ahead of their first full UK Tour.
The crew share insider secrets that you can take away and apply to your own events, chat to guests like STP queens Georgie Bee and Rodant, and tell us why "everyone should leave the house in a wig and pair of heels at least once".
