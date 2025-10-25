Egypt and Jordan crowned Red Bull Padel Dash world champions in Seville

Seville transformed into the epicentre of amateur padel as the world’s fastest pairs converged for the Red Bull Padel Dash World Final . Over two days of non-stop action, 14 countries competed in a tournament that redefines the sport — pushing players to the limits of speed, strategy, and precision. With the iconic red button dictating the pace and every point carrying weight, the Andalusian courts became a stage for drama, skill, and pure adrenaline.

A New Era of Padel

Red Bull Padel Dash is unlike anything seen in amateur padel. Matches are powered by speed: the first team to reach 16 points earns the right to “run to the button” and stop play across all courts. If the target isn’t reached, games automatically end after seven minutes — ensuring that every second counts. From the first serve to the final rally, tension was constant, and fans were on the edge of their seats.

The group phase kicked off Friday with thrilling encounters in an all-against-all format. In the women’s draw, Egypt’s duo quickly established themselves as favourites with a pivotal win over Estonia, while Italy and Mexico lit up the courts with spectacular points. The men’s division saw a fierce battle, with standout performances from Estonia, Jordan, Egypt, and Peru, all fighting to press the red button first.

Champions crowned in a nail-biting ifnale

After the preliminary rounds, the top eight pairs in both categories advanced to the Final Stage, while the six remaining duos moved into a high-speed consolation phase.

Saturday brought the most intense matches of the weekend. In Group B , Chile narrowly claimed the women’s title by a single point, while Italy’s men dominated with precision and consistency. In Group A, Egypt and Jordan were crowned overall world champions , a victory decided by just one point in a finale that kept the crowd on its feet until the last moment.

World champion Sebastián Guzmán reflected on his triumph: "I’m really happy to have represented Jordan in this incredible event. From the moment I competed in Jordan, the organisation was amazing, and when we arrived in Seville, the way we were welcomed and supported was unbelievable. Every experience has been beautiful — it’s left me speechless."

Manuel Jesús Fernández , also representing Jordan and World Champion said: “I’m so proud to have represented Jordan and to share this experience with incredible people, said Guzman. The organisation was amazing from start to finish in Jordan and here in Seville. It's been unforgettable.”

Egypt’s Laila El Nimr added: "Winning the world title was amazing. We really liked it and enjoyed every second. We’ve played at a high level. We love the format because it gives you more motivation to compete at your best."

More than just competition

The Red Bull Padel Dash experience went beyond the matches. Some lucky challenge winners got to join exhibition rallies with Red Bull athletes Juan Lebrón and Bea González , taking part in high-speed rallies that fans will remember forever. World champion Juan Lebrón also joined the opening-day exhibition, sharing tips, stories, and inspiration with participants.

Bea González praised the tournament’s unique style: "I really enjoy the Red Bull Padel Dash format because it reflects the way I like to play — fast, explosive, and instinctive. It’s all about quick points and powerful winners, and I’d love to give it a try soon."

A festival of speed and innovation

Between matches, the atmosphere at ICÓNICO Sports Social Club was electric. Music, movement, and a festival vibe filled the courts as players and fans shared the thrill of every point. With the Seville World Final, Red Bull Padel Dash closed its first international season, which spanned 14 stops across 14 countries, rewriting the rules of amateur padel — faster, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever.

The inaugural season may be over, but the echoes of speed, skill, and unforgettable moments will continue to inspire the next generation of padel players worldwide.