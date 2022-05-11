Meet the judges picking the next Red Bull Paper Wings Aerobatics champion

Of the three categories at the World Final, Distance and Airtime are decided strictly by the numbers – making Aerobatics the only competition that requires pilots to face a judging panel. When the national Aerobatic finalists take centre stage in Salzburg’s Hangar-7 with just 60 seconds to put on a dazzling show, the eagle-eyed judges they’ll need to impress are record-setting pilot Dario Costa , two-time Olympic Big Air winner Anna Gasser , champion skydiver Maja Kuczyńska and science editor Jennifer Leman .

Dario Costa

Dario Costa has flown with the Flying Bulls aerobatic team, was the first Italian pilot to win a race in the Red Bull Air Race Challenger Class, has taught acrobatic flying and was contest director for the 26th World Aerobatic Championships. The feat that made him a household name, however, was his 2021 ‘Tunnel Pass’ – a record-setting flight through two tight auto tunnels that wrote a new page in aviation history. In short, the expertise he brings to judging Aerobatics at the World Final is comprehensive.

Italy's Dario Costa completes record-setting Tunnel Pass near Istanbul © Eros Maggi/Red Bull Content Pool

“This is an incredibly cool aviation event and reminds me of the early days when I was playing with small paper planes, dreaming of flying,” Costa says. “This event takes everyone back to childhood, and this is a rare and amazing thing we should not underestimate.”

When asked what he’ll be looking for, he answers, “Creativity. That is key for me, that is what I love about aerobatics, both with paper planes and with real aeroplanes. I am really looking forward to it.”

Anna Gasser

Austria’s Gasser isn’t a pilot, but when it comes to aerial innovation, she’s definitely a pro. In 2013, the Austrian snowboarder took her place as the shining star in a new generation of female freestylers when she became the first woman to complete a Cab Double Cork 900. Fast-forward and she has raised the bar even more with women’s firsts including the Cab Triple Underflip and the Cab Double Cork 1260, also accumulating top honours including her back-to-back Olympic golds in Big Air.

Anna Gasser © Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

For Gasser, too, the event hearkens back to happy childhood days. “Red Bull Paper Wings looks like so much fun! Didn’t we all build paper planes when we were kids? It’s something everyone can relate to,” she says. “When it comes to the Aerobatics competition, I can’t wait to see what the students come up with. It’s all about creativity, and I’m sure it will be not easy to judge. Surprise me and blow my mind!”

Maja Kuczyńska

When Kuczyńska does aerobatics, she doesn’t fly an aeroplane – but she has been known to fly against one. Her first big title came when she won the junior indoor freestyle championship in 2015, and more recently, one of her most spectacular challenges was Game of A.I.R. , an aerobatics competition where she went head-to-head versus an aeroplane. Whether the Polish skydiver is in a wind tunnel or thousands of metres up in the sky, her skills and ingenuity make her a standout.

Maja Kuczyńska in her element © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

“Flying of any kind is my passion, and I’m excited to see what everyone has in store for the competition,” says Kuczyńska. “I’ll be looking for the wow effect in the conception of anything new – anything interesting and never been seen before. Anything that can push the discipline further.”

Jennifer Leman

Leman’s connection with flying is as a journalist. As news editor and science journalist at the renowned publication Popular Mechanics, she covers stories about space and science for both digital and print. Leman has written about ambitious skydiving projects like Red Bull Stratos as well as a mission to record the sounds of Mars, and she has even ranked all the moons in the solar system. In addition to serving as a World Final judge, she is hosting an exclusive session about the aerobatics of flight for the participants.

You can find out who wows the judges and keep up with all the results from the World Final at www.redbullpaperwings.com .