Santiago to host Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships finals
© Hugo Silva/Red Bull Content Pool
The 2022 finals of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will head to Chile in South America. Here's all you need to know about the event.
The 5th Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will see the finals of this spectacular event taken to South America for the first time and the bike mad capital city of Chile – Santiago de Chile.
A Velosolutions Pump Track is currently under construction at the Santa Fe Bike Park in the city and will be ready in time for the best pump track riders in the world to line up and start racing on November 20.
Located in Las Condes, Santiago, the Santa Fe Bike Park project is seen as a bridge between the city and the Andes mountains. Not only will it soon have the biggest Velosolutions Pump Track in Latin America but there is also a layout of trails, dirt jumps and a skillzone for locals to enjoy now and once finals are over.
The course design for the Santa Fe track will be a slightly shorter total length than previous tracks used at finals with Velosolutions pledging to design course rollers that will make for a clean and fair battle between mountain bike and BMX racing specialists. All in all, the course will aim to provide a challenging ride, testing the explosive power of the athletes and their handling skills to the max on race day as they strive to win and have the privilege of donning the world-famous rainbow jersey.
The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships from Santiago will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV so make sure you bookmark November 20th in your diary and join us for a day of all-out action.
Qualifying events
Spain and the Czech Republic are new countries to host UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers while Canada makes a return to the calendar. There are new venues in Italy, Belgium and Switzerland. The first qualifier for 2022 begins in Bariloche, Argentina, on March 6, and currently ends in the Netherlands on August 27.
Here are the dates for the qualifying events for the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Santiago that have been confirmed so far:
|Location
|Country
|Date
|Bariloche
|Argentina
|March 6, 2022
|Ponte Buggianese
|Italy
|May 15, 2022
|Gaston County
|USA
|May 21, 2022
|Ainsa
|Spain
|May 21, 2022
|Genk
|Belgium
|June 5, 2022
|Paris [Texas]
|USA
|July 2, 2022
|Langford
|Canada
|July 3, 2022
|Åre
|Sweden
|July 9, 2022
|Berlin
|Germany
|August 6, 2022
|St Charles County
|USA
|August 6, 2022
|La Neuveville
|Switzerland
|August 20, 2022
|Harstad
|Norway
|August 27, 2022
|Eindhoven
|Netherlands
|August 27, 2022