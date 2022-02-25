Santiago to host Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships finals

The 5th Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will see the finals of this spectacular event taken to South America for the first time and the bike mad capital city of Chile – Santiago de Chile.

A Velosolutions Pump Track is currently under construction at the Santa Fe Bike Park in the city and will be ready in time for the best pump track riders in the world to line up and start racing on November 20.

The 2021 finals were in Lisbon © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Located in Las Condes, Santiago, the Santa Fe Bike Park project is seen as a bridge between the city and the Andes mountains. Not only will it soon have the biggest Velosolutions Pump Track in Latin America but there is also a layout of trails, dirt jumps and a skillzone for locals to enjoy now and once finals are over.

The course design for the Santa Fe track will be a slightly shorter total length than previous tracks used at finals with Velosolutions pledging to design course rollers that will make for a clean and fair battle between mountain bike and BMX racing specialists. All in all, the course will aim to provide a challenging ride, testing the explosive power of the athletes and their handling skills to the max on race day as they strive to win and have the privilege of donning the world-famous rainbow jersey.

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships from Santiago will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV so make sure you bookmark November 20th in your diary and join us for a day of all-out action.

2021 World Champions – Eddy Clerte of France and Aiko Gommers of Belgium © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Qualifying events

Spain and the Czech Republic are new countries to host UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers while Canada makes a return to the calendar. There are new venues in Italy, Belgium and Switzerland. The first qualifier for 2022 begins in Bariloche, Argentina, on March 6, and currently ends in the Netherlands on August 27.

Here are the dates for the qualifying events for the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Santiago that have been confirmed so far:

Location Country Date Bariloche Argentina March 6, 2022 Ponte Buggianese Italy May 15, 2022 Gaston County USA May 21, 2022 Ainsa Spain May 21, 2022 Genk Belgium June 5, 2022 Paris [Texas] USA July 2, 2022 Langford Canada July 3, 2022 Åre Sweden July 9, 2022 Berlin Germany August 6, 2022 St Charles County USA August 6, 2022 La Neuveville Switzerland August 20, 2022 Harstad Norway August 27, 2022 Eindhoven Netherlands August 27, 2022