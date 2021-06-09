Lisbon to host Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships

The stunning capital city of Portugal is one of the most charismatic and vibrant cities in Europe, a city that effortlessly blends traditional heritage with striking modernism and progressive thinking and it will now play host to the 2021 World Final on the weekend of October 15-17.

The spectacular Velosolutions Pump Track is located in Parque das Nações, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge and will set the stage for the ultimate showdown, as some of the best pump track riders in the world line up in Lisbon. The main track is close to 300m in length and will provide a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max on race day.

Rainbow stripes © Dan Griffiths

Velosolutions, Red Bull and the UCI made the decision to combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons; all athletes who had qualified for the 2020 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships would be assured of a starting spot in the 2021 edition of the UCI Worlds. The race for the rainbow stripes is truly on with 12 international qualifiers already completed and current world champions, Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour already having secured their World Final tickets in the USA.

World champion Tommy Zula at the Springdale Qualifier © Novo Studios

The qualifiers will follow in Gambettola, Italy on June 12, in Kazan, Russia on July 10 and in St Charles County, USA on July 31. Berlin will host the German Qualifier on August 28, while the Netherlands Qualifier is in Eindhoven on September 18 and the Swiss Qualifier will be in Schüpfheim on September 25, with more qualification dates to be added soon.

Over 70 riders from 25 countries are set to lay it all on the line in what's sure to be a fierce final battle for the privilege to don the rainbow jersey in Lisbon this October.

Saya Sakakibara smashed it to secure her World Final ticket © Harrison Mielke

Here are the dates for the qualifying events for the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon, with more races to be added to the calendar soon:

- 12.06.2021 : Gambettola (Italy)

- 10.07.2021 : Kazan (Russia)

- 31.07.2021 : St Charles County (USA)

- 28.08.2021 : Berlin (Germany)

- 18.09.2021 : Eindhoven (Netherlands)

- 25.09.2021 : Schüpfheim (Switzerland)