Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18, 2023
F1

A century of success: Oracle Red Bull Racing's road to 100 F1 wins

Max Verstappen's Canadian Grand Prix win doubled as the team's 100th victory in Formula One – hear from the team's stars of the past and present as they reflect on an historic milestone.
Written by Matthew Clayton
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

FIA Formula One World Championship

FIA Formula One World Championship is back in 2021 and promising to deliver with big action.

15 Tour Stops

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Christian Horner

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Sergio Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful Mexican driver in the history of Formula One, and he’s picking up more success with Red Bull Racing.

MexicoMexico

Daniel Ricciardo

Eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo returns to his spiritual home for the 2023 season, taking on the role of Third driver at Oracle Red Bull Racing.

AustraliaAustralia

Summary

  1. 1
    Red Bull Racing's wins by Grand Prix
  2. 2
    Verstappen equals Senna
  3. 3
    The legends remember
  4. 4
    From 0 to 100
  5. 5
    The top 10, in pictures
In his fifth year at the helm of the team, in April 2009, Oracle Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner remembers being alone with his thoughts on a long-haul flight between Shanghai and Europe. Red Bull Racing had just won a Grand Prix for the first time with a 21-year-old Sebastian Vettel.
"When we got that first victory, I remember being on the plane on the way home thinking, 'Well, at least we won one if nothing else happens'," he says. "And then, of course, you get hungry for more."
And 'more' wouldn't take long to arrive.
I don't think any of us could have ever imagined or dreamed what lay ahead of us
Christian Horner OBE
Max Verstappen's victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was the 100th for the team since it debuted in Australia 19 years ago. It was cause for celebration once again – Oracle Red Bull Racing has won all eight Grands Prix held so far in 2023 – but doubled as a trigger for Horner to become reflective.
"It's been an amazing journey from the very beginning," he says. "That first victory in China back in 2009... I don't think any of us could have ever imagined or dreamed what lay ahead of us, so to be standing here 99 wins after that first one – to achieve our century – is incredible."
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18, 2023.

Canada was Verstappen's fourth win in a row, and second in Montreal

Red Bull Racing's achievement is not just incredible, to recycle Horner's adjective – it's historic. Verstappen's Montreal march to the top step saw the team become just the fifth F1 constructor to reach a century of victories, along with Ferrari (242), McLaren (183), Mercedes (125) and Williams (114). It's a who's who of F1 history, one where Red Bull Racing has now won 27 percent of the races it has entered.
01

Red Bull Racing's wins by Grand Prix

If you're going to go big in F1, you may as well go biggest at the sport's most famous race. Here's where the team's 100 Grand Prix victories (so far) have been won.

No. of wins

Grand Prix

7

Monaco

6

Abu Dhabi

5

Spain, Brazil, Malaysia, Japan, Belgium

4

Mexico, Great Britain, Canada, Azerbaijan, Singapore

3

Austria, USA (Austin), Italy, Germany, Korea, Bahrain, Hungary, India

2

China, Australia, Europe (Valencia), Netherlands, Emilia Romagna, Saudi Arabia, Miami, France

1

Turkey, Styria

Red Bull Racing's 100 F1 wins have been shared among five of the 12 drivers who have competed in a race for the team since its inception in 2005; Verstappen (41 wins), Vettel (38), Mark Webber (9), Daniel Ricciardo (7) and Sergio Pérez (5).
02

Verstappen equals Senna

Verstappen's latest victory created some personal history, too: his 41st F1 win saw him draw level with three-time world champion Ayrton Senna in the sport's record books. From the first moment he raced for the team – in Spain in 2016, where he romped to a remarkable win – he's revelled in being a central point of so much of Red Bull Racing's F1 story.
To have won already this amount of races is something incredible, but of course I don't want it to stop here
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18, 2023.

Verstappen joined Senna with his latest – and 41st – victory

"From when I was a little kid – and that continued into F1 – you never know where it's going to end up," Verstappen muses. "To have won already this amount of races is something incredible, but of course, I don't want it to stop here – 41 percent, it's not too bad!
"My first win for the team in my first race, that was incredible – I think everyone was a bit shocked, including myself. Winning our first world championship together [in 2021], for me that was very emotional. And the job we’re doing this year, it's really enjoyable to be part of the team."
03

The legends remember

The 1-2 punch packed by Verstappen and team-mate Pérez in modern-day F1 sees the sport's fans remember the first signs Red Bull Racing was emerging as an F1 force, when Vettel teamed with Mark Webber to share the team's first 47 victories, the German great winning four straight titles from 2010-13.
It was very exciting, obviously very good and fond memories
Sebastian Vettel
"I remember the very first one in China – I believe I cut my thumb lifting the trophy after the race!" Vettel laughs. "It was very exciting, obviously very good and fond memories. I think race win 101 is also coming and 102. I'm very happy for the team."
Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing at the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Vettel's 38th and final win for the team came at Brazil 2013

Webber, for his part, says being part of the early days of the road to 100 wins is something he holds dear.
100 GP victories is something that I think, even in our most optimistic and wildest dreams, would be something that would be quite a challenge
Mark Webber
"Those first few victories for the team were very special – on a personal front, huge memories for me as well," the Australian says.
"Given the level of competition, you never know with Formula One how easy it would be to have such an incredible run of results. So 100 GP victories is something that I think, even in our most optimistic and wildest dreams, would be something that would be quite a challenge."
Pérez came to the team in 2021 after a decade as a rival with three other F1 outfits, and the Mexican has proven to be a master of street tracks, all five of his victories with Red Bull Racing coming on road courses – and one in particular sitting atop all others.
What they've done in a short history is really impressive... when you work here, you realise why
Sergio Pérez
"My win in Monaco [2022] really stands out for me… that and the 1-2s we've done with Max, and just having a good time with the team," he says.
"I'm so happy and proud to be part of this amazing team. What they've done in a short history is really impressive… when you work here, you realise why."
04

From 0 to 100

It took 75 races for Red Bull Racing to win its maiden Grand Prix – with Vettel in China in 2009 – and in the 356 races since the team debuted in Australia in 2005, the big milestones have often come in a rush, but occasionally slowed to a trickle.
Here are the timespans on every 10-win jump on Red Bull's journey to 100.

Wins

From

To

No. of races

1-10

China 2009

Europe 2010

23

10-20

Europe 2010

Monaco 2011

16

20-30

Monaco 2011

Great Britain 2012

22

30-40

Great Britain 2012

Italy 2013

23

40-50

Italy 2013

Belgium 2014

19

50-60

Belgium 2014

Austria 2019

97

60-70

Austria 2019

Austria 2021

38

70-80

Austria 2021

Monaco 2022

20

80-90

Monaco 2022

USA 2022

12

90-100

USA 2022

Canada 2023

11

The journey to 100 wins has hardly been linear – as our table above illustrates – which, for Ricciardo, back with the team in 2023 as the third and reserve driver, makes acknowledging and celebrating them all the more important.
It takes a lot of work to get there and you never want to take any of them for granted
Daniel Ricciardo
The Australian achieved seven victories for the team at a time when Mercedes were otherwise dominant, and knowing how hard wins can be to come by in the fallow years makes the good times all the more rewarding.
"One hundred sounds like a big number – of course, it is – but it takes a lot of work to get there and you never want to take any of them for granted," Ricciardo reasons. "As long as they're all being celebrated – it is business, but you should certainly celebrate the moments because they won't last forever. I see the team doing a lot of that at the moment, and it's good to see."
Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is back in blue with Max and Checo in 2023

It's a sentiment Horner wholeheartedly agrees with, as the push towards new frontiers begins at the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring (June 30-July 2).
"We had the winning years between 2010-13 and then we had the tough years, but we never lost sight of our goal and objective," Horner says.
"It's something our whole team should be incredibly proud of because it's not just what happens trackside, it's what happens behind the scenes that have created these amazing cars and statistics."
05

The top 10, in pictures

Picking your favourites from Oracle Red Bull Racing's 100 F1 victories is like admitting you love some of your children more than others, but here are 10 that stand the test of time for all sorts of reasons.
Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix.

Win No. 1, China 2009: Vettel started the victory march in Shanghai

Mark Webber of Red Bull Racing at the 2010 Monaco Grand Prix.

Win No. 9, Monaco 2010: Webber began what's a now-traditional pool party

Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Win No. 15, Abu Dhabi 2010: Vettel becomes the team's first world champion

Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull Racing at the 2013 Indian Grand Prix.

Win No. 44, India 2013: Vettel's fourth title sparked an iconic celebration

Win No. 48, Canada 2014: Montreal was where Ricciardo made his breakthrough

Win No. 51, Spain 2016: A teenage Verstappen made history in race one

Win No. 57, Monaco 2018: Ricciardo had redemption after his 2016 heartache

Win No. 67, Azerbaijan 2021: Pérez showed street fighting skills in Baku

Win No. 75, Abu Dhabi 2021: Hamilton vs Verstappen went down to the wire

Win No. 89, Japan 2022: Verstappen's second crown came in Honda's backyard

