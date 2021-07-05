Daniel Ricciardo on the Golden Gate Bridge
Watch Red Bull Racing’s Road Trip USA: Part One

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing kicked off the Formula 1 break by doing what almost everyone does during summer – taking a road trip.
With lots of discussion around a second US race being added to the Formula 1 schedule in the next couple of years, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team decided to take in the sights and sounds of America
Daniel Ricciardo drove his RB14 to iconic American locations, including San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas. From crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, to speeding down Las Vegas Blvd, to performing a pit stop in the middle of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the team is making it a road trip to remember. And this journey is just beginning.
Arizona's Monument Valley
A break to clean the visor
Driving through San Francisco
Driving through San Francisco
Time for a pit stop
Zooming away
Checking into valet in Las Vegas
