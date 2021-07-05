Red Bull Motorsports
With lots of discussion around a second US race being added to the Formula 1 schedule in the next couple of years, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team decided to take in the sights and sounds of America
Daniel Ricciardo drove his RB14 to iconic American locations, including San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas. From crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, to speeding down Las Vegas Blvd, to performing a pit stop in the middle of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, the team is making it a road trip to remember. And this journey is just beginning.