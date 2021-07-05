The second part of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's US Road Trip saw the F1 car go full throttle around the Rocky Mountains and Miami Beach.

Max Verstappen's American road trip

Back in August, the first part of the trip saw Daniel Ricciardo mix it with the traffic on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and make a Death Valley pit stop, before heading for the Wild West panoramas of Utah’s Monument Valley and on to Las Vegas for a night-time ride along the Strip.

This time around Max Verstappen took the race car to the top of the Rockies Scenic Byway, the bulk of which is over 2750m above sea level, as well as an unexpected pit stop at the Twin Lakes General Store high in the hills of Colorado.

After a 5,000km tour from the team's west coast starting point, the road trip ended up in Miami where the RB7 cruised along the streets of the city’s cool art deco South Beach district as well as a pit stop on the famous beach itself.

Here are the best photos from the second part of the road trip.

