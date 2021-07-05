Red Bull Racing - Road Trip USA
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Watch Red Bull Racing’s Road Trip USA: Part Two

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing adventure across America continues with part two of Road Trip USA, with Max Verstappen.
The second part of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's US Road Trip saw the F1 car go full throttle around the Rocky Mountains and Miami Beach.
Max Verstappen's American road trip
Back in August, the first part of the trip saw Daniel Ricciardo mix it with the traffic on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and make a Death Valley pit stop, before heading for the Wild West panoramas of Utah’s Monument Valley and on to Las Vegas for a night-time ride along the Strip.
This time around Max Verstappen took the race car to the top of the Rockies Scenic Byway, the bulk of which is over 2750m above sea level, as well as an unexpected pit stop at the Twin Lakes General Store high in the hills of Colorado.
After a 5,000km tour from the team's west coast starting point, the road trip ended up in Miami where the RB7 cruised along the streets of the city’s cool art deco South Beach district as well as a pit stop on the famous beach itself.
Here are the best photos from the second part of the road trip.
Max Verstappen was in part 2 of Road Trip USA
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Verstappen drove through the Rocky Mountains of Colorado
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Most of his trip was on the Rockies Scenic Byway
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Here he is driving on Independence Pass
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
He made a pit stop at the Twin Lakes General Store in the hills of Colorado
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
He also drove around Miami later
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Racing a Cigarette Boat in Miami
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
Driving down South Beach in Miami
© Garth Milan | Red Bull Content Pool
