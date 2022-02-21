© Theo Acworth
Snowboarding's best jibbers are about to throw down at Red Bull Rail Yard
Entertainment is guaranteed when the crème de la crème of street and slopestyle snowboarders meet in a top-class rail garden from March 31 to April 2, 2022.
Kühtai in Austria, at an altitude of 2,020m, is a popular location for freestyle snowboarders and backcountry riders alike. For one, it's only a 30-minute drive away from Innsbruck. Secondly, the altitude makes the resort absolutely snow-sure even in late winter and spring. All of this is exactly why a very special kind of rail session will take place here at the end of March.
The ski area is popular with freestylers from all over the Alps. One reason: the varied snow park was designed by Dirk Scheumann and his renowned Schneestern crew. Scheumann's company is one of the best and has already built numerous top parks and slopestyle courses.
The Rail Garden
The Schneestern crew will design a very special set-up for Red Bull Rail Yard. At more than 300m in length, the contest area at the Sonnenlift opens up endless possibilities for arranging boxes and rails in various shapes and combinations to form a unique rail garden. The diverse and varied course will be peppered with slopestyle and street elements, thus uniting both snowboarding worlds. The best conditions for nice trick combos and lots of creativity. With riders like Benny Urban (GER), Luke Winkelmann (USA), Zak Hale (USA), Toni Kerkelä (FIN) and Sebi Springeth (ITA), some top shredders have already announced their arrival to prove their skills in the top-class snow park.
Open qualifiers for everyone
You too can be a participant at the premiere of Red Bull Rail Yard and experience an unforgettable time with the pros of the snowboard scene. All you have to do is register on our website and secure a free starting place. The Open Qualifier will take place on March 31, and the best women and men from the qualifiers will then meet the invited top riders (16 men and eight women) at Red Bull Rail Yard. The individual heats will be held in a mix of head-to-head runs and open sessions.
We will have more updates on the riders, the set-up and the entire event program in the coming weeks at redbull.com/railyard. So stay tuned!