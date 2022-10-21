Watch Video2 min
Brett Rheeder takes the win at Red Bull Rampage 2022

Canada's Brett Rheeder triumphs in the big mountains of Utah to become a two-time winner of mountain biking's premier freeride contest.
Written by Riley Hunter
Published on
This year marked the 16th edition of the legendary freeride mountain bike event and Red Bull Rampage 2022 did not disappoint. Canadian Brett Rheeder triumphed on a near perfect day in Virgin, Utah, with a run that combined technical trick mastery with pure flow. Watch Rheeder's winning run in the video player above.
The judging panel awarded Rheeder a score of 90.66 on his first and only run down the mountain. Szymon Godziek finished as the runner-up with a score of 86.33 and taking home third place and the last podium spot was Brandon Semenuk with a score of 84.00.
Brett Rheeder carries his bike up the course at Red Bull Rampage 2022.
Your 2022 Red Bull Rampage winner – Brett Rheeder
© Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool
16 of the world's best mountain bike riders competed at finals from the initial 18 invited to take park, with Kyle Strait and Alex Volokhov not taking to the start following crashes in practice.
The contest was called after all 16 athletes completed their first runs, with the second runs not taking place due to high winds at the venue.
Brett Rheeder rides his bike at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, USA on October 19, 2022.
Rheeder's run included a Flat Drop Backflip
© Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool
Check back soon for the full event breakdown and find out everything that happened at Red Bull Rampage 2022. And if you missed all the action watch the full event as video on demand below.

Red Bull Rampage is headed back to the steep and unforgiving terrain of southwest Utah for some wild action.

