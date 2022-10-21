Bike
Brett Rheeder takes the win at Red Bull Rampage 2022
Canada's Brett Rheeder triumphs in the big mountains of Utah to become a two-time winner of mountain biking's premier freeride contest.
This year marked the 16th edition of the legendary freeride mountain bike event and Red Bull Rampage 2022 did not disappoint. Canadian Brett Rheeder triumphed on a near perfect day in Virgin, Utah, with a run that combined technical trick mastery with pure flow. Watch Rheeder's winning run in the video player above.
The judging panel awarded Rheeder a score of 90.66 on his first and only run down the mountain. Szymon Godziek finished as the runner-up with a score of 86.33 and taking home third place and the last podium spot was Brandon Semenuk with a score of 84.00.
16 of the world's best mountain bike riders competed at finals from the initial 18 invited to take park, with Kyle Strait and Alex Volokhov not taking to the start following crashes in practice.
The contest was called after all 16 athletes completed their first runs, with the second runs not taking place due to high winds at the venue.
Check back soon for the full event breakdown and find out everything that happened at Red Bull Rampage 2022. And if you missed all the action watch the full event as video on demand below.
Finals
Red Bull Rampage is headed back to the steep and unforgiving terrain of southwest Utah for some wild action.
