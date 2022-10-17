Diamonds in the rough: lines begin to form at Red Bull Rampage

A weather-worn canvas greeted the athletes as they set eyes on the 2022 Red Bull Rampage venue . Having arrived at the venue site on October 11, the 18 riders and their dig crews were quick to envision and strategise their lines. Breaking ground in the iconic red dirt began the very next day – for four days straight. A rest day was built into the programme on October 16, with tyres hitting the dirt on Monday, October 17.

Some of the 2022 competitors and their dig crews gather for the coursewalk © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

With the sun beating down in Utah, dig days are taxing on the body, but it’s here that the foundation for a winning run is made.

“It’s really important to get most of the digging done [in these first few dig days]. We’re just scrambling, trying to get everything done. After a near week of digging, it’s important to get back on the bike on Monday,” said competitor Ethan Nell.

The 2022 venue is the former site for the 2008-2013 competitions, which last saw riders on the course almost a decade ago. It’s the site of the contest’s most iconic moments, with new history-making sends to occur in a week.

The course has completely changed since teams started digging. The general strategy from most of the competitors was to get as much building done before the scheduled rest day on Sunday. This frees up their minds (and bodies) to recover and to be less hand’s on in the building, thus allowing for more riding during the practice days instead of the athletes having to tend to their lines.

“We’re aiming to get 70 percent of our digging done in the first four days, so we don’t blow our bodies out,” said DJ Brandt. “Then we can slow down on our digging early in the week and lean on our diggers to knock out the last 30 percent.”

Thomas Genon gets stuck into his build © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Kyle Strait said of the pressure to finish before Sunday: “My team and I move at our own pace. But we’re trying today to pick up speed, so we have something to ride on Monday.”

The builds are significantly more ambitious than years past, as building skills have refined. The last time riders were at this venue, a top-down watering line did not exist. This meant that water had to be hiked up mostly. With top-down watering, it alleviates one critical component of the build.

The digging doesn't stop whatever time of the day © Bartek Wolinski

Currently, the course can be broken up into two main areas: the main bowl, or “guts,” and the looker’s left/canyon area.

Szymon Godziek and Dylan Stark are the only riders eyeing the canyon gap at looker’s left. At about 75ft wide and 40ft deep, the gap was made infamous when Kelly McGarry backflipped at the 2013 event, landing him in second place. When McGarry accomplished the unthinkable, the takeoff of the gap was constructed from wood. This year, it’s replaced with an all-dirt structure, but the spirit of McGarry is at the heart of the build.

“Seeing the canyon gap back then and its history - and seeing it today and thinking, wow, I think I am going to jump that canyon gap in my run. It is so wild,” said Stark. “It doesn’t seem like many people are going this way, and we’ve got to hit the canyon gap for McGarry.”

Kurt Sorge's shovel game is on point © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Kyle Strait and Cam Zink have brought the former Oakley Sender back to life with a 68ft tip-to-tip dirt drop. As Red Bull Rampage veterans who competed at this venue previously, they had iconic runs off of the sender in its previous form. But what makes their run inspiring is the camaraderie that the two have formed over the last 20 years. Together they’ve created some of the biggest moments in mountain biking, pushing the sport and supporting one another along the way.

Another pair that’s teamed up on the majority of their line is rookie Alex Volokhov and three-time winner Kurt Sorge . Volokhov, who was a digger for Sorge for many years, and Sorge are planning to drop into a steep, raw chute looker’s left of the starting platform before making their way to a series of jumps and drops on a highly exposed portion of the course.

Some eye protection needed when rock chips fly © Bartek Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

On everyone’s mind is Brandon Semenuk ’s line. Semenuk left the majority of his digging entrusted to his two team-mates while he hunted for championship points in the American Rally Association (ARA) rally series he also competes in. Semenuk was on-site for the event registration and course walk on October 11 but then quickly boarded a flight to Michigan, where he raced on Saturday. Having competed and won and was confirmed as winner of the ARA series, Semenuk flew back to Utah for the rest day, at which point he will help his dig crew complete the build and begin practising his line on Monday.

Currently, Semenuk's line goes straight out of the start gate, quite literally. He will drop off the starting platform into a long, steep chute, leading him toward portions of a previously used line. His two diggers have been working diligently to progress on this line portion while Semenuk competed in Michigan.

Sundown at the Rampage site © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

“I am looking at this venue the same way I approach every year, look at the mountain and see what speaks to me,” said Semenuk before leaving the venue after the course walk. “Realistically, I will probably use some of the old stuff that I have used in the past because we will have less man hours this year.”

