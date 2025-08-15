Red Bull Rampage 2025: This is the men's lineup

Red Bull Rampage returns for its 19th edition this October, once again showcasing the pinnacle of big mountain freeride on the iconic terrain of Virgin, Utah. The sport's top male riders will carve daring lines down sheer cliffs, soar across canyons and unleash progressive tricks in the quest for freeride glory. Men’s finals take place Saturday, October 18, capping a two-day event that begins with the women's competition on Thursday, October 16.

The men's lineup has now been finalised, so get to know the men who'll be competing for freeride glory below and check out the replay of last year's historic event.

Men's competition The world’s toughest big mountain freeride mountain bike competition continues to progress the sport.

01 Red Bull Rampage 2025 invited men athletes

Cam Zink – United States

Cam Zink © Red Bull

Cam Zink is a seasoned Red Bull Rampage competitor with two wins to his name already. From a racer's pedigree, Zink has powered through all genres of mountain biking with wins in slopestyle, speed and style, and multiple world records broken. A father to two kids and founder of Sensus RAD Trails non-profit, Sensus Grips and Zink Bikes, he returns to the 2025 event aiming to get that third win.

Tom Van Steenbergen – Canada

Tom van Steenbergen © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

Based in Vernon, British Columbia, Tom Van Steenbergen has been riding professionally for over 10 years. Starting with BMX and downhill racing, he fell in love with mountain biking and focused on freeride. He loves pushing the limits of what's possible on two wheels and Red Bull Rampage offers the most creative and groundbreaking platform in the sport for him to do just that. After finishing fourth in 2024, he's back to chase the podium.

Carson Storch – United States

Carson Storch © Catherine Aeppel/Red Bull Content Pool

Born and raised in Bend, Oregon, Carson Storch made reeride mountain biking his passion after graduating high school. Steadily on the rise, he marked his place in history with a first place finish at Proving Grounds and third place at Red Bull Rampage 2023.

Talus Turk – United States

Talus Turk © Red Bull

Talus Turk loves mountain biking and specifically the freeride community. In his words, he’s excited to "throw himself off some more cliffs in the Utah Desert" supported by his trusted dig crew to bring his chosen Red Bull Rampage line to life.

Emil Johansson – Sweden

Emil Johansson © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

From the south-west of Sweden, slopestyle record-breaker Emil Johansson has wowed crowds and judges at contests all over the world with his stylish tricks and smooth riding since bursting onto the scene in 2016. He's out to add a Red Bull Rampage title to his massive list of slopestyle glories.

Bienvenido Aguadeo – Spain

Bienvenido Aguado © Red Bull

Spain's Bienvenido Aguado is a downhill and freeride mountain bike athlete who started riding bikes at 21. Previously a gymnast, among other athletic endeavors, he walked away with the 2023 Red Bull Rampage Kelly McGarry Spirit Award, Best Trick Award and People’s Choice Award.

Adolf Silva – Spain

Adolf Silva © Red Bull

Another rider hailing from Spain, Adolf Silva loves freeride. He says that Red Bull Rampage is the only event that describes his style of riding perfectly and will be fighting for the top spot in this year's event.

Luke Whitlock – United States

Luke Whitlock © Red Bull

Born and raised in Reno, Nevada, Luke Whitlock spends his days either crafting lines or training, both of which he's passionate about. He wants to bring an old school approach to Red Bull Rampage, focusing on raw, steep and less manicured terrain, all while pushing the size of features, level of exposure and tricks done in competition.

Reed Boggs – United States

Reed Boggs © Red Bull

Originally from the very flat state of Ohio, Reed Boggs had early dreams of freeride lines far from his hometown. After honing his skills at indoor bike parks, imitating those big mountain sends, he moved out west and dedicated his life to one day winning Red Bull Rampage.

Szymon Godziek – Poland

Szymon Godziek © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

One half of Poland's premier bike-riding family duo, Szymon Godziek is one of MTB slopestyle's most creative and stylish riders. After claiming second place last year with a massive line, he's back for his eighth Red Bull Rampage appearance and says the terrain holds a special place in his heart.

Thomas Genon – Belgium

Thomas Genon © Courtesy of Thomas Genon

Hailing from southern Belgium, Thomas Genon has established a reputation as one of the best all-round freeriders in the world. A Red Bull Joyride winner at Crankworx Whistler, he's participated in 11 previous Red Bull Rampage contests and feels like he’s reaching his freeride peak, and is focused solely on a top placing this year.

Tom Isted – United Kingdom

Tom Isted © Red Bull

Hailing from Cornwall right at the bottom of England, Tom Isted started career in slopestyle contests, but has recently focussed on freeride more, where he feels his style is suited to an event like Red Bull Rampage. After a thrilling debut in 2024, he's back to target a podium this year.

Aiden Parish – United States

Aiden Parish © Red Bull

Local to Utah, Aiden Parish grew up racing BMX for seven years before he got into mountain biking and downhill racing. After realising that racing wasn't his discipline, he started to get more into the freeride scene, loving going as big as possible. Now, he's ready to show what he can do on freeriding's biggest stage.

Dylan Stark – United States

Dylan Stark © Red Bull

Growing up in Orange County, California, Dylan Stark started his bike journey with BMX. After being gifted a new mountain bike from record Rampage winner Brandon Semenuk however, Stark has taken the MTB world by storm and competed in Red Bull Rampage for the first time in 2022.

Finley Kirchenmann -- United States

Finley Kirchenmann © Red Bull

A local to Utah's powerhouse MTB scene, Finley Kirchenmann travels around the world to chase big air and freeride's biggest thrills.

Hayden Zablonty – Canada

Hayden Zablotny © Red Bull

A Red Bull Rampage rookie, Hayden Zablonty says that competing at the event has been a goal of his for years, which he's pushed towards season after season. For the past few years his life has revolved around freeride, building lines and moving around North America to ride the best terrain for the sport.

Jaxson Riddle – United States

Jaxson Riddle © Red Bull

Hailing from nearby St George, Jaxson Riddle is no stranger to the terrain of Red Bull Rampage, having grown up riding everything in Southwest Utah. As a father of two boys, he loves sharing this lifestyle with them.

Tomas Lemoine – France

Tomas Lemoine © Red Bull

Riding bikes since the age of five, Tomas Lemoine is no stranger to the fresstyle and freeride scenes. He won 36 Crankworx medals in total before decided to stop his slopestyle career after achieving his biggest slopestyle goal - a Red Bull Joyride podium. He now has his sights set on Red Bull Rampage and winning in the world of big-air freeride.

