Meet the 2026 Red Bull Rampage rookies: Freeride MTB's next generation

At every edition of Red Bull Rampage , a new crop of talent emerges, determined to make their mark on the iconic desert terrain of Virgin, Utah. This year is no different, with the debutants consisting of a mix of household names and up-and-coming freeride mountain bikers.

Get to know the five riders who will tackle massive canyon gaps and knife-edge ridgelines at the 25th edition of Red Bull Rampage .

01 Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards brings speed, style and creativity to Red Bull Rampage © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Embodying a freeracer, Kade Edwards blends speed with effortless style. The Brit is just as comfortable tackling a downhill track as he is styling out whips and tricks. The 26-year-old loves being creative on his bike, channeling that passion into producing unforgettable bike segments and clips.

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First riding at two years old, Edwards started with BMX before progressing to motorcycle trials and motocross. Eventually, he picked up mountain biking and has been dabbling with all kinds of bikes ever since. Variety is important to Edwards, as he draws inspiration from across disciplines, not just mountain biking.

Racing came naturally to him, and he excelled in downhill. In 2018, he won racing’s top junior accolade: the UCI Junior Downhill World Championship title. In the elite class, Edwards raced for another six years and made a name for himself as one of the World Cup’s most stylish racers.

Edwards blends downhill precision with freeride expression © Steel City Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Competing is only part of Edward's story. Outside the track, he’s constantly learning tricks, interpreting features and scheming new video parts. In 2022, he starred alongside Brandon Semenuk in the stunning Parallel 2 . He’s also competed at Crankworx Whip-Offs, Speed and Style and Red Bull Hardline .

In 2024, he felt ready to branch out from the World Cup to focus on freeriding. The pivot created space for filming, and his schedule quickly became stacked. He competed in the iconic X Games Real MTB, submitting a video part with one technical trick and jump after another. He also starred in Anthill’s Anytime, carving his bike through 4,000-foot scree lines in Chile with Brage Vestavik.

Now he will have the opportunity to showcase his talent at Red Bull Rampage, an event that will fully allow him to express his creativity.

02 Connor Gallart

Connor Gallart © Connor Gallart

Growing up with California's legendary Aptos Post Office Jumps right across the street, Connor Gallart was set on the path to freeride at an early age. Now the 27-year-old is ticking off past Red Bull Rampage features with ease, perfectly blending his slopestyle and dirt jumping prowess.

Possessing a style that is a mixture of slopestyle and big mountain, the American caught the eye with his Red Bull Rampage video submission, confidently riding features like the raw chute from last year’s competition. “Reading certain sections of a line and piecing it together is a rewarding process that just gets me stoked," he says.

Makeshift plywood jumps were Gallart’s first taste of freeriding, and he was hooked from the age of seven. At 11, his mum gifted him a cross-country bike, which he converted into a dirt jumper and he was soon being mentored by a host of riders that desceneded on California for its iconic jumps.

"There were so many talented pros coming through that it’s hard for me to narrow it down to just a few. The McCaul brothers, Ryan Howard, Alex Reveles, Kyle Jameson, Greg Watts, Andrew Taylor, and so many more who would visit the jumps from around the world," he recalls.

Over time, Connor started dabbling in some slopestyle and participating in some dirt jumping competitions, but it didn’t appeal to him. After high school, he stepped away from bikes and served in the U.S. Coast Guard in 2019. The experience made him realize how much he missed biking.

In 2025, he was at a crossroads: re-enlist for another four years or go all in on riding. Bikes won and he took a road trip to Utah. Red Bull Rampage became a goal after that trip and he even moved to Hurricane, Utah, in order to be in the epicenter of freeride mountain biking. “I’ve been loving it ever since and feel grateful to call it home,” he adds.

03 Mikayla Parton

Mikayla Parton © Mikayla Parton

When Mikayla Parton sets her sights on something, she sees it through. Last year, she made it her goal to compete in Red Bull Rampage, and her diligence paid off. Drawing from her background in World Cup racing and her love for being in the air, she aims to blend speed and style in the desert.

Now living in Wales but born in Scotland, Parton's path to mountain biking wasn’t direct, as she only started riding at the age of 18. Growing up in the Scottish Highlands, she spent her winters in the mountains, skiing and working as an instructor.

However, mountain biking came naturally thanks to her skiing background. “I loved [mountain biking] the minute I started,” she explains. With the iconic Fort William World Cup track right in her backyard, she quickly aspired to ride the gnarly track and all the jumps.

Racing downhill came next and she progressed on the World Cup Circuit in 2019. One of her biggest highlights was competing at her home venue, Fort William, and placing fifth at the 2020 World Champs in Leogang. Her time racing was the first step to becoming a freerider. “You’re riding so many tracks, and you’re riding your bike so much that it gives you a lot of experience in different terrains and conditions," she explains.

In 2025, Parton stepped away from World Cup racing, as the 29-year-old wanted more time to learn tricks and hit new jumps. Then she watched her first Red Bull Hardline race, and left the competition thinking, “I want to do that.” The next year she returned to Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania to compete and walked away with the prestigious Rider of the Week award.

Red Bull Rampage felt like a natural goal after racing. She always enjoyed watching it, and when the event expanded to include a women’s category, it became a dream. Having decided to walk away from racing, she used the off-season to develop some tricks. She headed straight to the foam pit and put in the repetitions. Three weeks later, she stomped a backflip at Dyfi Bike Park.

That backflip was one of the first steps towards her Red Bull Rampage ambitions. Months later, she flew from her home in Wales to Virgin, Utah, to experience the terrain and ride some past Red Bull Rampage features, stacking the clips to build her submission video.

Now set to compete at her first Red Bull Rampage, Parton is clearly relaxed, joking: “I just need to remember it’s not a race."

04 Kaidan Ingersoll

Kaidan Ingersoll © Kaidan Ingersoll

The jumps at Highland Mountain Bike Park in New Hampshire laid the foundation for Kaidan Ingersoll’s career as a mountain biker. Now the American from North Yarmouth, Maine, has progressed from the bike park and backyard jumps to some of the biggest features and jumps in the sport. His fluidity, control and depth of tricks make him a threat as a slopestyle and freeride athlete.

At four years old, Ingersoll’s dad first brought him and his brother to the bike park. He distinctly remembers watching the Claymore Challenge, a slopestyle event that hosted Red Bull Rampage veterans like Cam Zink and Brandon Semenuk .

“It just inspired me to ride,” he says. The event left a deep impression on him and 17 years later, Ingersoll is one of the professional riders lapping Highland’s many iconic jumps. He competes in the FMB tour and has a second-place finish at the 2025 Crankworx Rotorua Maxxis Slopestyle already to his name. Earlier this year, he won Natural Selection MTB in Queenstown, New Zealand, with a run full of technical moves.

“Building is a huge part of my career, and I’ve been around the trail crew at Highland my whole life,” he says. Now he plays a role in helping design some of the features at the park. He also has his own jump compound at home in Maine.

Since childhood, he's been digging alongside his big brother, Nate, and the two still dig together. In fact, he will even help out at Red Bull Rampage. “We’ve grown up with this dream to be in Red Bull Rampage digging together,” he reflects.

Prepping for Red Bull Rampage means riding anything and everything as much as possible. This past year, he’s been traveling all over the globe. When he’s home, Highland has most of what he needs: big drops, step downs, jumps and technical lines. “For me, it’s having your bike control dialed and feeling super comfortable on your bike. If I’m comfy, then I can show up anywhere and ride,” he explains.

His Red Bull Rampage wishlist is to link a chute into a drop or step down. Given his slopestyle background, he’s also eager to play with tail whips, bar spins, supermans, and other tricks during his run.

05 Paul Couderc

Paul Couderc © Paul Couderc

The Goblin drop is one of the most iconic features in Red Bull Rampage history: a massive step down with a no-fall zone landing. As part of his submission video, Paul Couderc attempted a caveman drop on the burly feature - a move where the rider jumps on the bike midair.

While Couderc didn’t ultimately land the move, it speaks to his approach to mountain biking: bold, creative and headstrong. The rider is known for his progressive style and world-firsts - like the half cab flair - and he’s bringing that energy to the desert.

The Goblin Drop is one of the most eye-catching features at the venue © Paris Gore

The Frenchman's passion for two wheels started with racing motocross as a four-year-old. When he got his first mountain bike, it didn’t take long for him to get in the air and attempt tricks. “My dad built me a jump, and I fell in love with the sport,” he shares.

Couderc pursued slopestyle, drawing inspiration from the original New World Disorder films. He found his stride, placing second at Red Bull Joyride in 2023. When he began to feel limited by slopestyle, freeride piqued his interest. “I can express myself more in freeride. When I came to Utah the first time, I thought, ‘I want to do this',” he explains.

On top of riding, Couderc loves to dig. “I dig as much as I ride,” he says, and so freeride felt natural to him. Four years ago, he dug at his first Red Bull Rampage for Thomas Genon . The whole process - the training, the digging, and the competition - left a big impression on him. “The morning of the finals, I remember watering one of the jumps, and I almost had tears in my eyes because I was so excited,” he says. In 2024, he made it his goal to ride at the event, and he has been training and working towards it ever since.

His submission video played a big role in making the roster. Couderc packed the short video full of drops, ridgeline slashing and tricks. Beyond being a worthy submission, the cinematography and editing feel like something from an MTB film. One of the standout moments was a stylish one-hander backflip.

“I’m stoked on the one-hander flip. That was inspired by motocross and I learned how to do that right before going to Utah to film,” he explains. Drawing from other sports is one of his favourite ways to find new inspiration and he hopes to showcase his unique set of skills during his time competing at Red Bull Rampage.