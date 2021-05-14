Get set for more F1 and MotoGP™ double headers at the Red Bull Ring

Part of this story Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria View Event Info

The world of motorsport will have its eyes on Austria again this summer. After the Red Bull Ring paved the way for global sport events to return last year with a historic start to the Formula One season featuring two races on consecutive weekends, as well back-to-back MotoGP™ races, Spielberg will again host four Grand Prix weekends in the two elite motor racing series this summer.

The feast of racing will be started by Formula One on June 27, with the Formula One Großer Preis der Steiermark. The Formula 1 myWorld Großer Preis von Österreich will be held as planned on July 4. Then, in August two MotoGP™ races follow – the Michelin® Grand Prix of Styria on August 8 and the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich on August 15. The big difference to the 2020 events will be that all four races at the Red Bull Ring this summer will take place with spectators present!

Preparations for ticket sales are ongoing and fans will be able to find more information on that shortly at www.projekt-spielberg.com .

This year fans will pack the stands at both the F1 and MotoGP™ races © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In these challenging times, the Red Bull Ring is supporting F1 and MotoGP™ again in 2021 to make up for cancellations in their race calendars. This underlines the great cooperation between the circuit and the Formula One Group and FIA, as well as with Dorna and FIM. The race weekends will also mark the comeback of motorsport festivals for fans. The safe return of spectators to the circuit and the atmosphere they offer should provide another positive statement to the world from Austria.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula One CEO: "We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey, but the travel restrictions in place have meant we're not able to be there in June. Formula One has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions, and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races. I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm in accommodating this solution."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports: "We are very excited to see the return of the Styrian GP after such an incredible event last season. The Red Bull Ring is often cited as a real paddock favourite and we’re very much looking forward to enjoying two more races at the venue this season. The track and facilities are world-leading and the racing is always excellent. I would like to thank Mr. Mateschitz in person, Red Bull is truly an incredible partner of MotoGP™ and the fantastic organisation of the Austrian Grand Prix always leads to a fantastic event for the championship."

By taking on the two races, we want to send a strong signal of joy, confidence and optimism – just like we did last year. Dietrich Mateschitz

Christopher Drexler, Sytrian Regional Sport Council: "It brings great joy to us and is a real honour for Styria to host two races in both Formula One and MotoGP™ again this year in our region. In particular, with the two Stryian Grands Prix, we are once again moving in a sensational way into the international limelight. The four big motorsport events at the Red Bull Ring will give untold valuable impetus for a dynamic exit from the Covid crisis for Austria, Styria and the Spielberg Region. They will make the motoring region of Styria the focus of the world of motorsport this summer."

Dietrich Mateschitz: “We are really looking forward to host two additional races in international motorsport and under- scoring our good cooperation with both Formula One and Dorna in the process. By taking on the two races, we want to send a strong signal of joy, confidence and optimism from Styria around the world – just like we did last year.”

The atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric at all 4 Red Bull Ring races © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets for the 2021 Styrian Grands Prix

Ticket sales for the newly announced Styrian Grands Prix in both Formula One (June 25 –27) and MotoGP™ (August 6–8) are being prepared and will start soon. All the information will be found at www.projekt-spielberg.com .

Ticket sales for the Austrian Grands Prix in Formula One (July 2–4) and MotoGP™ (August 13–15) have already been running for several months. Fans can find details of these at the same address..

Save Save Share