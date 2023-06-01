Watch Red Bull Rio Conquest 2023 in full right here

Live We'll be coming to you live as street skateboarding’s elite descend upon Rio de Janeiro for Red Bull Conquest

Red Bull Rio Conquest became the first South American touchdown of our roaming skateboard contests which bring together all the most famous skate spots from the host city for head-to-head skate-offs. Just as in Paris and Lisbon , Red Bull Rio Conquest used an eliminator format that crowned a new king and queen. The freshest local skate talent and invited guest skaters went at it one-on-one in a contest that any of them could win on the day.

Lucas Rabelo – Noseblunt © Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool Jake Wooten – Frontside Ollie © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Gabryel Aguilar – Ollie 1 Foot © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Rio royalty! © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The entire contest weekend was curated by Brazilian skateboarding legend Cezar Gordo, with a judging panel of Anthony Claravall, Karen Feitosa, Larissa Carollo, Roberto Valadão and Rogério Mancha voting based upon overall rider impression within each three-minute jam and the winner staying on.

As our homage to the skate architecture of Rio, we have broken down the course replicas below, but, we must first thank all the skaters who entered and showed Botafogo Beach and the world what Rio skateboarding is all about:

Vitória Mendonça, Maria Oliveira, Rafaela Murbach, Gabryel Aguilar, Giovanni Vianna, Viviane Orlando, Gustavo Ribeiro , Isabelle Menezes, Itzel Flores, Kemily Ribeiro, Leticia Bufoni , Lorena Teixeira, Maria Lucia, Roos Zwetsloot, Valentina Petric, Brayan Coria, Virginia Fortes, Charlotte Reyes, Gabriela Correa, Vitória Bortolo, Yuri Facchini, Zion Wright , Leandre Sanders, Lucas Rabelo , Lucas Carvalho, Marcelo Batista, Matheus Mendes, Trevor McClung, Vinícius Costa, Bruno Silva, Denner Brooklyn, Aldana Bertran , Ariadne Souza, Carla Karolina, Gabriela Mazetto, Eduardo Neves, Gabriel Bila, Gabriel Ribeiro, Jake Wooten , João Alves, Jonathan Domingos and Samuel Jimmy – we thank you individually and collectively for a fabulous event in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain.

01 Red Bull Rio Conquest: spot breakdown

Cornetas AKA 'the horns'

Landre Sanders – Wallie © Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool

The work of sculptor and designer Waltércio Caldas, the steep transitions and brick surface of the horns make this one of the most treacherous and challenging spots in the entire city to skate.

Big four

Leticia Bufoni – Ollie © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Born in 2002 when a plaza was dedicated to singer Tim Maia, whose famous song ‘Do Leme Ao Pontal’ mentions the very place where this big gap spot is located.

Yellow line

Roos Zwetsloot – Front Blunt © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

The Yellow Line handrail is one of the gnarliest spots in Rio due to its height and 12-stair length.

Palmares pyramid

Gabi Mazetto – Boned Ollie © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The pyramid landmark of Zumbi dos Palmares lies between two central thoroughfares of traffic and requires both skill and luck to skate due to nearby security patrols.

Praça Mauá benches

Vitória Mendonça – Noseslide © Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool

The granite benches of Praça Mauá are a result of urban regeneration ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games. The ideal warm-up spot, with the ledge of a perfect height to grind or do tricks over, pop permitting.

Nilton Santos Stadium out-ledge

Aldana Bertran – Backside 5-0 © Tauana Sofia/Red Bull Content Pool

Engenhão, as it's known, is actually the base of the statue of footballer Nilton Santos outside Botafogo stadium. A classic low-to-high ledge to skate, or use the statue base as a manual pad.

Monumento

Lucas Rabelo – Fakie Nosegrind © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Monumento is a spot close to Praça XV, which has been recently revitalised with fantastic ledges.

Gringão out-ledge

Maria Lucia – Kickflip © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Gringão is a challenging out-ledge and small stair set built in the 2000s out the front of the building where the artist Candido Portinari lived.

02 Who won Red Bull Rio Conquest 2023?

The sudden-death sessions culminated in Roos Zwetsloot’s handrail mastery carrying the day in the women’s event and Gabryel Aguilar demonstrating why he is quickly becoming Brazil’s new contest king as he walked away with the men’s trophy, despite skating the last minute of the final with a blown-out hangar on his front truck.

As ever, we thank all the skate fans who came out or tuned in to watch, the event support staff and the rippers who all took part in a blockbuster weekend of skateboarding from one of the world’s most exciting cities.

Red Bull Rio Conquest: women's podium

Red Bull Rio Conquest women's winners! © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Roos Zwetsloot Gabriela Mazetto Vitoria Mendonça

Red Bull Rio Conquest: men's podium

Men's winners of Red Bull Rio Conquest 2023 © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Gabryel Aguilar Giovanni Vianna Brayan Coria

