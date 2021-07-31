Mani Lettenbichler just ruled Red Bull Romaniacs for the 3rd year in a row

2018 winner Wade Young made it a one–two for Red Bull, as the big South African won day three as well as the qualifying time trial, but didn't have enough in the tank to close the gap on Lettenbichler. Mario Roman claimed third place to make it a superb weekend for the Sherco Factory Racing team.

Mani Lettenbichler is proving to be a real Red Bull Romaniacs master © Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool

Off-Road Day Four saw the world's toughest hard enduro off-road rally come to a close following a week of epic racing. With a challenging course that ran up, down and across the Carpathian Mountains, the race delivered five days of physical punishment, with this year's event also including a marathon stage that added a little twist to proceedings.

At the head of the Gold class, Lettenbichler had one hand on the winner's trophy thanks to a healthy 20-minute plus lead, but behind him, the remainder of the podium was anything but settled.

Red Bull Romaniacs winner Manuel Lettenbichler, Wade Young and Mario Roman © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Young had a strong grip on securing the runner-up position, but still needed a solid final day to seal the deal, while Roman had to keep ahead of the committed challenge of Abestone Hard Enduro winner Billy Bolt and another former Red Bull Romaniacs winner, Jonny Walker .

Starting his morning fourth on the road, Lettenbichler set about locking down his third Red Bull Romaniacs victory in a row. The German didn't put a foot wrong, reeling in those ahead of him to shadow Young across the finish line in Gusterita to win both the day and the race.

"I'm over the moon to win this race and also make it my third Red Bull Romaniacs win in a row," said Lettenbichler. "It had everything, tough long days at an insanely high pace."

Young pushed hard to catch Lettenbichler, but had to settle for second © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Romaniacs can catch out even the most experienced riders and Lettenbichler took a minute to pay tribute to six-time winner Graham Jarvis. Having won the first day, Jarvis – the only other rider to have won three Romaniacs in a row – suffered a race-ending incident on day two, tearing his ACL as he tried to save his bike after almost going down in a deep rut at high speed. It spells the end to Jarvis’s world championship hopes, but hopefully he’ll be back in action next year.

"I have to give it to Graham Jarvis," added Lettenbichler. "He was on fire the first days and it's a shame he got injured. For sure, he pushed my pace and forced the level so high. I think that's why I got such a strong lead, too. Overall, I'm just excited and ready to soak up this victory. I'm also leading the championship now, so there’s a lot to celebrate."

3-time winner Manuel Lettenbichler leads the way at Red Bull Romaniacs © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Cody Webb reaches the peak of another climb © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Taddy Blazusiak heaves his Gas Gas uphill on his way to 6th place © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Rising star Michael Walkner finished inside the top 10 again © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Mario Roman blazes a trail deep in the Romanian forests © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Romaniacs rookie Cody Webb on track © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Manuel Lettenbichler ready to tackle Day 3 of Red Bull Romaniacs © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool To the winners, the spoils: the Red Bull Romaniacs trophies © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Knowing he had a slight cushion over his rivals, Young played it safe once Lettenbichler and Bolt caught up to him, keeping out of trouble to finish the day as runner-up at Red Bull Romaniacs 2021. "With second up for grabs, I gave it everything today to make sure it was mine," said Young. "I'm so happy for this result, but also for Sherco going two–three, with Mario in third. We've have a good week, some great rides. A highlight was winning Offroad Day 3 for sure."

By contrast, Mario Roman started the final day in seventh place and worked furiously to defend his overall third place. With the in-form Bolt on the attack, Roman produced one of his strongest rides of the week, topping two checkpoints to end the day in second and third for the race.

For Bolt, hopes of mirroring his victory two weeks ago in Italy never materialised in Romania. Despite a brilliant end to his week, it was ultimately the opening days that did the damage. Finishing a close third on Off-Road Day 4, the Husqvarna rider had to settle for fourth overall.

A rider takes a tumble at Red Bull Romaniacs © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Riders climb up the mountains as part of the spectacular course © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Pol Tarrés conquers the final hill climb on an big 70cc adventure bike © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Falling off the balance beam as a Romaniacs rite of passge © Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool Draining a bike within sight of the finish is all part of the race © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool The final climb of Red Bull Romaniacs: Gusterita Hill is almost vertical © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Walker is looking rejuvenated in his new role as a privateer/team boss with Beta after a frustrating two years on the sidelines. The Brit, who's a two-time winner of this event, was consistently in the mix throughout the week and rounded out the top five.

Ending Offroad Day 4 in fifth, GAS GAS Factory Racing's Taddy Błażusiak took sixth overall. "It's been a wild event, with crashes and navigational mistakes, but this is hard enduro and I love the challenge," enthused Taddy. "I hurt my shoulder in a big crash yesterday, but the adrenalin took over today and I was able to ride through the pain and finish."

Finishing top rookie in his debut Red Bull Romaniacs, Canada's Trystan Hart (KTM) took seventh and will no doubt be a rider to watch at August's Red Bull TKO in the United States. Bulgaria's Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) proved his promise in Romania to take home eighth, with a similar performance from rising Austrian talent Michael Walkner (GAS GAS) in ninth. Poland's Dominik Olszowy (KTM) will be another rider happy with his efforts after claiming 10th.

Red Bull Romaniacs 2021 results

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 19h 40m 46s Wade Young (Sherco) +27m 28s Mario Roman (Sherco) +33m Billy Bolt(Husqvarna) +38m 14s Jonny Walker(Beta) +50m 9s Taddy Błażusiak (GAS GAS) +1h 5m 18s Trystan Hart (KTM) +1h 17m 17s Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) +1h 31m 22s Michael Walkner (GAS GAS) +1h 34m Dominik Olszoesky (KTM) +2h 33m 38s Sonny Goggia (GAS GAS) +2h 34m 10s Cody Webb (Sherco) +3h 3m 28s

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 37pts Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 33 Wade Young (Sherco) 25 Mario Roman (Sherco) 24 Jonny Walker (Beta) 24 Taddy Błażusiak (GAS GAS) 20 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 15 Michael Walkner (GAS GAS) 14 Alfredo Gomez (Husqvarna) 13 Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) 11