Lettenbichler dominates to secure a 4th victory at Red Bull Romaniacs

The 2023 Red Bull Romaniacs was an all-round test of the best Hard Enduro riders in the world, challenging their technical skills, physical strength, endurance, navigation and even throwing in the mother of all storms for good measure.

Victory puts Manuel 'Mani' Lettenbichler second overall on the list of past winners, one ahead of Cyril Despres , but three short of Graham Jarvis – a target that Lettenbichler wants to beat in the long term.

8 min Billy Bolt wins Red Bull Romaniacs Prologue The 20th edition of Red Bull Romaniacs kicked off with a bang as Billy Bolt won the prologue.

01 Prolog: lightning Bolt strikes

Still carrying a shoulder injury from last month’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Lettenbichler’s championship rival Billy Bolt arrived in Romania with very little seat time so the Endurocross world champion went all out for maximum points at the Prolog.

A spectacular obstacle course laid out in the heart of the medieval centre of Sibiu, it played to Bolt’s strengths and the Brit took the lead with Lettenbichler in his shadow.

A lapse in concentration saw Bolt drop his Huskie late and Lettenbichler took the lead. However, Bolt was up in a flash, passed Lettenbichler and took the win and crucial championship points to tie with second-placed Trystan Hart. But as the Red Bull Romaniacs left the city for the first of four days of off-road racing, it was Lettenbichler’s turn to lead.

14 min Manuel Lettenbichler wins Romaniacs off-road Day 1 Riders battled each other and an intense storm during day one of the 20th edition of Red Bull Romaniacs.

02 Off Road Day One: riders feel the thunder

With the sun shining as the riders headed for the Carpathian forests, Hart made the early running with Lettenbichler hot on his trail followed by Sherco riders Wade Young and Mario Roman.

In the late afternoon, the weather turned nasty as a massive thunderstorm engulfed the mountains making some of the sections impassable. Lettenbichler made the most of the conditions, coming through the rain and hail to cross the finish line first.

Hart weathered the hour-long storm to reach the finish second with Bolt just behind him and past winner Young fourth. Michael Walkner took fifth ahead of last year’s winner Jarvis and runner-up Teodor Kabakchiev. Seventh place was deceptive after the Bulgarian picked up a 30-minute time penalty. His day in the sun was about to come...

11 min Teo Kabakchiev wins Red Bull Romaniacs off-road Day 2 Bulgaria's Teo Kabakchiev earned a big win, beating Manuel Lettenbichler on off-road Day 2 of Romaniacs.

03 Off Road Day Two: after the deluge

Conditions were perfect for a testing second day of off-roading although the forest floor was still wet and the rocky mountains still slippery. While Lettenbichler and Bolt thrived, it was a tough day at the office for Hart who struggled with navigation and was involved in a heavy collision.

But it was Kabakchiev who caught the eye, riding both at speed and scything through the technical challenges, it was the Bulgarian who set the fastest time overall to win the second day ahead of Lettenbichler and Bolt.

13 min Manuel Lettenbichler wins Offroad Day 3 The overall leader goes into the last offroad day with almost one hour gap from Trystan Hart in second place.

04 Off Road Day Three: survival of the fastest

Featuring the Kill ’Em All hill climb – the toughest obstacle in a race full of tough obstacles, Day Three is traditionally the hardest day at Red Bull Romaniacs. Kabakchiev led the way at the start but Lettenbichler was hot on his wheels.

Lettenbichlertook the lead after the first few checkpoints and started opening up what would be a huge gap on the rest of the field. Kabakchiev gave chase, eking back the time lost due to his penalty on Day One, and running almost neck and neck with Lettenbichler.

But Day Three is not only tough because of the course, it’s also the hump day of Red Bull Romaniacs and while Hart was digging deep, Bolt’s lack of seat time was starting to tell as the Brit began to tire.

13 min Manuel Lettenbichler wins the epic 20th edition of Romaniacs After hundreds of kilometres and nearly 20 hours, Manuel Lettenbichler takes the top spot at Romaniacs.

05 Off Road Day Four: Lettenbichler is first to the finish

The final day saw Lettenbichler start the day defending a 58-minute lead, allowing him to focus on a clean ride to the finish. “I’m super stoked with how the whole week has gone,” said the KTM rider. "To get my fourth Red Bull Romaniacs win and a hat-trick of victories in the championship this year is kinda crazy. After last year’s frustration, it feels like redemption to come back and win again.”

Meanwhile, Hart secured second place and now lies second in the world championship standings with his home event, Red Bull Outliers, next. “I’m blown away by how good this week has gone for me. To get my first podium here and to be the first Canadian on a Red Bull Romaniacs podium is special."

With only a five-minute cushion to Kabakchiev, an ailing Bolt needed to muster his remaining energy if he was going to hold the Bulgarian at bay. In the end, Kabakchiev proved too strong, winning the final day and returning to the Romaniacs podium for the second time.

“It’s been a big comeback all week to get this podium result,” said the Bulgarian. “With my 30-minute penalty on day one, I just kept pushing to see what I could do. In the end, I won two days and got third. I’m proud of that. You can’t give up in this sport!”

Bolt finished the final day P7 to slip to fourth overall, which still represents his best finish in Romania. “It’s been a tough week. Red Bull Romaniacs is never easy but coming here with limited bike time and still nursing an injury added to the difficulty of it,” he said. “It started out great, but as the race continued it wore me down. I would have loved to take the podium, but ultimately the goal was always to reach the finish line.”

Finishing fifth was 2018 winner Young on his Sherco. “This edition of Red Bull Romaniacs didn’t let up. Each day was hard, at the limit of possible,” said the South African. “Overall I feel like I had a good week and was able to put a consistent race together.”

Lettenbichler, Hart and Kabakchiev celebrate on the podium © Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool Lettenbichler and Hart at the end of Red Bull Romaniacs © Future 7 Media / Red Bull Content Pool Billy Bolt won the Prolog at Red Bull Romaniacs 2023 © Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool Trystan Hart is the first Canadian to finish on the Romaniacs podium © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Kabakchiev and Lettenbichler at the finish line © Future 7 Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Romaniacs Standings

Pos Name Bike Nat Time 1 Manuel Lettenbichler KTM DEU 19:45:15 2 Trystan Hart KTM CAN 20:55:14 3 Teodor Kabakchiev KTM BUL 21:19:16 4 Billy Bolt Husqvarna GBR 21:25:16 5 Wade Young Sherco RSA 21:32:02 6 Michael Walkner GASGAS AUT 21:37:48 7 Mario Roman Sherco ESP 22:31:30 8 Graham Jarvis Husqvarna GBR 23:44:46 9 Sonny Goggia KTM ITA 24:19:31 10 Matthew Green KTM RSA 24:44:25

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings (After round 3)

Position Name Bike Nationality Points 1 Manuel Lettenbichler KTM DEU 64 2 Trystan Hart KTM CAN 46 3 Billy Bolt Husqvarna GBR 44 4 Teodor Kabakchiev KTM BUL 38 5 Michael Walkner GASGAS AUT 31