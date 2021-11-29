Get your speedcubing fix from the Rubik's Cube World Cup 2021 right here

And so it begins. The 4th Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup – the pinnacle in competitive speedcubing – happens this week. Over on gather.town, the best cubers in the world are warming up their hands and switching their solve brains on to move as close to the finals at the weekend as they possibly can.
The top 29 are going virtual head-to-virtual head until someone claims the World Champion crown. Will Max Park still rule the Cube world by Europe's Saturday evening? This is the only place to find out.
Join us on this live blog for updates every day and for the results on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.
Follow all the action, all here, all week.