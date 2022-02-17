Fearless Red Bull Salzburg keep on lighting up the Champions League

It's a mark of just how far Red Bull Salzburg have come in the Champions League this season – and how close they came to a stunning upset against six-times winners Bayern Munich – that coach Matthias Jaissle admitted to feeling "a little disappointed" when his fearless young team had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Having gone ahead in the 21st minute of the first leg with a stunning goal by Junior Adamu, they were finally pegged back by Kingsley Coman's equaliser one minute from the end of the match.

Jaissle's brief sensation of disappointment will quickly have given way to immense pride at a performance from his players that lit up a cold night in Salzburg in front of 30,000 fans and left everything still to play for heading into the return fixture in Munich on Tuesday, March 8.

Just as Jaissle had promised, Red Bull Salzburg played with a style that has become familiar over the years with high energy, aggressive Gegenpressing and quick transitions.

But, more than that, it was the fearless, confident approach of his young players – the side had an average age of 23 years and 242 days – that stood out, just as it has all season.

The attacking nature of the display will not have been a surprise to anyone who's followed the team since Jaissle took over as the new coach last summer and immediately told supporters what to expect. "It will be similar to what the fans are used to – very aggressive with high pressing," he said. "I always said to my players that they can make as many mistakes as they want. It's important how they react to mistakes. It's about being brave and not hiding away."

Since then, the 33-year-old coach has more than delivered on his words. He's seamlessly rebuilt following the departure of Patson Daka and Dominik Szoboszlai and taken them to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

There was no hint of Salzburg being overawed by Bayern – opponents who'd rattled in 22 goals and conceded only one in winning all six group stage games. The likes of Karim Adeyemi and Adamu, who came on as a substitute after an early injury to Noah Okafor, tormented Bayern's defenders early on and Salzburg were prepared to commit players to attack despite the risk of being caught by one of Bayern's lethal counters.

There was a moment in the first half that summed up their confidence, as Mohamed Camara, nominally a defensive midfielder, cheekily dinked a clever pass over the top of the Bayern defence to spring their offside trap and set up a chance for Adamu. The 22-year-old from Mali was later chosen as man-of-the-match by UEFA's technical panel, who said: "A leader on the pitch, excellent up and down, fast in transitions and strong in one-on-ones. His reading of the game was brilliant."

Brenden Aaronson shone on the night © Jasmin Walter/FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images My playmaking skills and final pass have gotten better Brenden Aaronson on Jaissle's influence as a coach

Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson , in his first full season at the club, is another player who shone on the night, as he has all season, and he credits Jaissle's influence as a coach – and particularly his insistence that his team play with courage. "He's taught me a different way of playing the number 10 role," said the 21-year-old U.S. player. "My playmaking skills and final pass have gotten better. He's installed a lot of confidence in me and I'm really happy with what I'm learning."

20-year-old Adeyemi has also flourished this season. A constant menace for the Bayern defence, he scored both goals in the 2-1 group stage win over Lille and earned his first Germany call-up in September. There are other exciting prospects such as Adamu himself, the Slovenian teenager Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper Philipp Kohn.

It was a mark of their approach and attitude that Salzburg were eventually disappointed with Wednesday's result. "It doesn't feel so good at the moment after conceding the equaliser," said veteran full-back Andreas Ulmer, who at 36 was 12 years older than any other member of the Salzburg starting line-up on Wednesday and is three years the senior of his coach. "When we take a look back, we can be proud of the performance we put in though."

Jaissle echoed those sentiments: "A few hours from now, the pride will shine through, as they did really, really well. We went in and battled for every ball, which has to be cherished."