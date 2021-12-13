The young and the wild: how Red Bull Salzburg joined the European elite

Red Bull Salzburg’s nerveless victory over Sevilla in the group phase secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, and their reward is a mouthwatering tie against German giants Bayern Munich.

They’ve done it with a team averaging just 23 years of age and full of the kind of talent that's earned the club a reputation for being one of the world’s best when it comes to finding and developing truly outstanding players.

The list includes names such as Sadio Mané, Erling Haaland, Naby Keïta, Dayot Upamecano, Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai and Takumi Minamino – a list that is testament to the club’s footballing philosophy.

Liverpool star Sadio Mané scored 31 times in 63 matches for Salzburg © Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

The path to the biggest stage has been full of drama, including 11 near misses in the Champions League qualifying rounds. With the current crop making the world sit up and take notice again, we look back on seven milestone moments from the club’s memorable adventures into European football.

01 2009/10:

The club reach the knockout stages of the inaugural Europa League after winning all six matches in a group that included Lazio and Villarreal. It’s close, but they lose 3-2 on aggregate to Standard Liège in the round of 32.

Naby Keïta became Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Year while at Salzburg © Adam Pretty/Getty Images

02 2013/14:

In their first full European campaign since Ralf Rangnick took over as sporting director and with Roger Schmidt as coach, Salzburg impress in the Europa League with the ‘Gegenpressing’ and quick transitions that have become their hallmark.

They storm through the group stage with a 100 percent record, scoring 15 goals and conceding three. Then they outclass Ajax Amsterdam 6-1 on aggregate in the round of 32. "We're used to building up the play from the back, but they made it almost impossible. We lost every 50-50 ball and they tactically outplayed us,” said Ajax defender Niklas Moisander. The run ends in the next round against FC Basel.

Current Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick brought his style to Salzburg in 2012 © Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

03 2017/18:

Having lost on away goals to Rijeka in the Champions League qualifiers, they subsequently light up the Europa League with knockout stage wins over Borussia Dortmund and Lazio that take them all the way to the semi-finals, where they're eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Olympique Marseille.

04 2018/2019:

An unhappy start to the season sees the club knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers for an 11th time in the most agonising fashion yet. Despite being 2-0 ahead against Red Star Belgrade in the return leg with half an hour to play, two goals in quick succession give the Serbian champions a 2-2 draw and an away goals win.

There’s a happy ending to the season, however. Their performances help raise Austria in the UEFA coefficients and the country wins an automatic slot in the Champions League group stage for the following season, which Red Bull Salzburg take by winning the Bundesliga title.

Erling Haaland scored 16 goals in 17 games for Red Bull Salzburg © Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

05 2019/2020:

Finally there, they're plunged into the same group as Liverpool and Napoli, but under the charismatic leadership of Jesse Marsch, the first American to coach a team in the competition, they certainly make an impression as 19-year-old Haaland is unleashed on an unsuspecting world.

The Norwegian scores a first-half hat-trick as they race to a 4-1 half time lead against Genk in their first game before going on to win 6-2. Their second match, away to Liverpool, sees them nearly pull off one of the most remarkable comebacks in the competition's history. Having gone 3-0 down in only 36 minutes, Salzburg stun the Anfield crowd by pulling it back to 3-3 by the hour – only to lose out to Mohamed Salah's second goal of the game.

More thrilling games follow and despite coming up narrowly short they still finish as top-scorers in the group with 16 goals.

06 2020/21:

Another difficult draw pits them against Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow and, once again, there's no shortage of excitement. Salzburg take stunning early leads in matches against the German and Spanish powerhouses, but eventually go down fighting and take their place in the Europa League, only to lose to eventual champions Villarreal.

Jesse Marsch led the club to league and cup doubles in back-to-back seasons © GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger

07 2021/22:

A draw away to Sevilla followed by home wins against Lille and VfL Wolfsburg in their first three games put Salzburg on the brink of qualifying. However, single-goal defeats away to the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides leave them needing a point at home to Sevilla to qualify. But they overcome the nerves when Noah Okafor's second-half goal gives them a 1-0 win and a place in the last 16.