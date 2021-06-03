Get ready for Save Your Game, the Red Bull Gaming podcast with Frankie Ward

Gaming
Good games grip you, great games mould you. In our brand new podcast, Red Bull Save Your Game, we’ve gathered together some of the most influential names in esports and gaming to hear about the great games that have shaped them and got them to the places they are today. They’ll share with us the three games that have changed their lives – and have them choose only one to be their ‘save game’ top choice. It’s a unique insight into the lives of top gaming personalities, giving fans insider knowledge about what makes them tick.
Our podcast host is none other than Frankie Ward, face of many a tournament broadcast. After working as a producer for over ten years, Ward made the move to presenting and quickly racked up an incredible list of credits. She’s hosted Ginx TV, NHL 18, CSGO, PUBG and ESL UK competitions and since 2018 has been the co-host of the PC Gaming Show at E3.
Our first Save Your Game episode drops June 17, 2021, and finds Ward speaking to League of Legends veteran and G2 Esports founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez about the games that have shaped his life and career. As the CEO of G2, one of the biggest esports organisations in Europe, ocelote has transformed the world of gaming.
Season 1 of Save Your Game will consist of at least four episodes with a new episode landing every two weeks.
In Episode 2, Ward will be chatting to Ryan Pessoa, one of the world's top FIFA talents. In 2019 he was signed by Manchester City, after having represented them in the eClub World Cup the previous season, where he reached the quarter finals.
Musaed 'Msdossary' Al Dossary is Ward’s guest for Episode 3 and is one of the most followed and watched FIFA players in the world. He’s a three-time FUT Champions Cup winner, the first Saudi electric league winner and the only person in history to have won back-to-back Xbox World Championships in FIFA’s history.
Episode 4 will feature Jack Etienne, CEO of iconic American esports team Cloud9. Listeners will get a chance to learn which games had a lasting impact on Etienne and how they fed into his founding and building of one of the world’s biggest esports teams.
Red Bull Save Your Game gives you a unique opportunity to learn about the people behind the controllers. But will you agree with their ‘save game’? There’s only one way to find out – make sure to check back and tune in when Red Bull Save Your Game lands here and all major podcast services on June 17.