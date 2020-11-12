Be right back, just adding wingsuit flying to our bucket list

"Birds flying high you know how I feel. Sun in the sky… And I'm feeling good!" Nina Simone sang about what Marco Waltenspiel , Max Manow , Marco Fürst and Felix Seifert experience with their wingsuits around the globe. From Norway to Florida: these are the wingsuit flights that made it into the Red Bull Skydive Team's top-5 list.

1. Goksoyra, Norway

Red Bull Skydive Team – POV Goksoyra

Pilots: Marco Fürst, Max Manow and Marco Waltenspiel

It took Fürst, Manow and Waltenspiel three hours to reach the top of the mountain, but it only took them a single minute to come back down. Watch the video above to find out how much fun the guys were able to squeeze into their 60 seconds of descent.

Max Manow: "A long approach is the best mental preparation for a successful jump. Appreciation for every single metre of altitude motivates you to make the best possible flight."

2. Walenstadt, Switzerland

Red Bull Skydive Team – POV Walenstadt

Pilots: Marco Fürst, Max Manow and Marco Waltenspiel

This wingsuit flight has a relaxing beginning. Well, as relaxed as things can be when jumping off the top of the mountain. Then comes the passage through the Schattenbach gorge on the way back down to Walenstadt. Seeing is believing.

Max Manow: "Sharing such an iconic jump with friends is the greatest of emotions. The intensity, confidence and concentration of such a jump are indescribable."

3. Obergurgl, Austria

Red Bull Skydive Team – POV Obergurgl

Pilots: Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel

Heli-skiing was yesterday ... Heli-wingsuits are the new winter-sports craze! Fürst and Waltenspiel pitched up at the reverse elevator location that featured in the James Bond film, Spectre. Any skiers watching from the gondola will have been a little surprised when Fürst suddenly appeared in a wingsuit parallel to the lift and lived out his childhood dream.

Marco Fürst: "The ultimate winter playground! Flying down a ski lift is a real pleasure and a surreal experience at the same time that put a grin on our faces. If I ever had a crazy childhood dream, that would have been the one."

4. Monte Altissimo, Italy

Red Bull Skydive Team – POV Altissimo

Pilots: Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel

Heaven and earth in 64 seconds. After a crisp 90-minute hike up Monte Altissimo, not only was the view of Lake Garda terrific, the anticipation of the 64-second flight time was huge. And with these guys everything just looks so easy – even when some help from technology is required.

Marco Fürst: "An incredibly beautiful jump that reflects all facets of the sport: from a breathtaking backdrop to a beach landing. However, the difficulty of the jump should not be underestimated."

5. Florida, USA

Red Bull Skydive Team – POV Florida

Pilots: Marco Fürst, Max Manow, Marco Waltenspiel and Felix Seifert

These are truly breathtaking images high above the Atlantic, even if the team have to fly briefly through a thick layer of cloud. No problem for the absolute professionals of the Red Bull Skydive Team!