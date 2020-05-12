A look at some of the maddest moments of Red Bull Soapbox in 2019

It starts with a simple premise – make a soapbox car that is both eye-catching and speedy enough to eclipse the rest of the field.

The rest is part of the Red Bull Soapbox Race magic. Last year, the globe’s weird and wacky four-wheel innovators came together in Brazil, Finland, Lithuania, the US and Japan to test out their engineering and driving skills.

Some of the moments along the way were more memorable than others. Here are the standouts from the five 2019 stops.

São Paulo, Brazil

In Brazil, it’s not uncommon to have eggs delivered to your door via a Volkswagen Zafira delivery van.

So one team in Brazil last year came up with the novel idea of recreating one, complete with trays of eggs in the back and a man dressed in a giant chicken costume.

He and his pilot, however, misjudged the finish, cue the chicken flying into the giant hay bale at the finish and inevitably some cracked eggs along the way, and neither the chicken nor egg coming first.

Helsinki, Finland

No one in history has opted to tackle a Red Bull Soapbox Race in reverse but, then again, there’s always a first for everything.

One team decided what they needed to stand out was create a makeshift caravan and car and reverse it down the course.

The commentator and spectators alike gave them virtually no chance of making it to the finish but somehow the team, Solifer_Pojat, didn’t just reach the finish but did so at breakneck speed.

Vilnius, Lithuania

In a homage to 1980s cinema, Lithuania acted as the backdrop to the Back to the Future film series.

There had been Delorean cars used before at various Soapbox events, but Deloreano Muiliné put in a particularly eye-catching performance with the pilot dressed as Doc Brown and his co-pilot as Marty McFly.

Not even a bonnet that flew off on the second jump could deter the speeding duo on a run that was enough for a podium finish.

Lithuania

Dallas, Texas, USA

Anyone in Dallas will remember C’Mon Barbie Let’s Go Party for some time, and sadly for all the wrong reasons.

From a group of three volleyball-playing couples with kids, who have been friends for years, there was no shortage of pink, but the high-standing vehicle was prone to topples.

Somehow driver and passenger avoided early mishaps but then crashed at full speed into a side hay bale, high-fiving on the tarmac to show their friends and spectators that they were fine.

Dallas, Texas, USA

Tokyo, Japan

The aptly named Banana Cabaret rounded off the Red Bull Soapbox Race season last year in some style with their captivating creation and performance in the Japanese capital.

Based on the three wise monkeys, they peeled back the front of a giant banana to reveal their vehicle, a yellow fruit-based rocket.

Asked how they planned to celebrate their victory, their answer… ”banana party”.