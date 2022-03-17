Gaming
The official 1v1 League of Legends tournament, Red Bull Solo Q, is back
Red Bull Solo Q is back, bringing the best 1v1 League of Legends players to the international stage to crown the Red Bull Solo Q champion.
The official 1v1 League of Legends tournament is back for 2022, continuing the search for the world's best duellist following a huge 2021 season. The qualifiers of the unique tournament will start this month, giving players from across the globe the chance to compete and whittling down their numbers for the Grand Finals later in the year.
Red Bull Solo Q is a unique challenge for all LoL players, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the Summoner's Rift, thanks to a new twist on the game with 1v1 matches. These intense duels challenge players to draw First Blood, take down the opponent's tower, or reach a 100-minion score to win – meaning players will have to think outside the box and battle alone for that all-important victory.
Last year, Red Bull Solo Q saw more than 55,000 registrants compete across 33 countries, eventually crowning Mads 'Viggomopsen' Mikkelsen as the winner during the Grand Finals at the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany. Upon finishing, he revealed it had renewed his love for the game, saying: “I had actually planned to stop playing League of Legends for some time this year. But I think this tournament has shown me that I shouldn't give up quite yet and that I can still pursue a great and hopefully fulfilling career in esports and League of Legends going forward.”
More than 20 participating countries will have multiple national qualifiers throughout the year, the winners of which will go on to a playoff stage that will crown one champion from each country. The international qualifier will follow, pitting these national champions against each other in intense competition, before heading to the World Finals with the strongest contenders. They will fight for the ultimate title of Red Bull Solo Q Champion.
Make sure to keep your eye on the Red Bull Solo Q event page and keep up with some of the most high-intensity battles in League of Legends history when Red Bull Solo Q kicks off.