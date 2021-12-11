How does it feel to be the champion and bring the trophy home to your country?
It definitely feels great to be the League of Legends 1v1 world champion. I've wanted to show my skill and my knowledge of the game to a big audience, and this tournament really made it possible. It also means a lot showing that Denmark is still producing some of the best League players out there.
What was the toughest part of the competition for you?
The hardest part of the competition was the nerves. I had a clear plan and path to victory, and I knew if I followed it and played to my usual ability, I would win, as long as I didn't get too nervous and lose my cool.
Which part was the most rewarding? In which game do you feel the proudest of your skills?
I think the most rewarding part came quite early, actually! I had prepared quite a bit before the tournament, so when I started winning all my group games convincingly, I knew I had done a really good job reading the meta and practising. Of course, winning the finals itself was more rewarding in the moment, but after my early games, I already expected myself to be able to go all the way.
How do you feel your 1v1 skills have improved during the competition?
I think my ability to outperform and play comfortably and decisively on my picks continued to improve throughout the competition, even though I had a few hiccups on stage in the semis and finals because of nerves. I don't necessarily think I improved that much throughout the tournament, but I think that speaks more to my practice and preparation beforehand being really good and efficient.
How did you prepare for the competition this time?
The second I received the game mode rules, I started theorycrafting what picks would work well and looked quickly at all champions and items to see if I could spot a winning combination, which I did very quickly. I isolated Anathema’s Chains as the item to beat and a handful of champions that could utilise its stats the best, and then just started playing them as much as possible.
How do you feel this win will affect your LoL career going forward? Do you have any esports-related goals for the next year?
I had actually planned to stop playing League of Legends for some time this year. But I think this tournament has shown me that I shouldn't give up quite yet and that I can still pursue a great and hopefully fulfilling career in esports and League of Legends going forward. For the next year, my goal is to join a team in a European Regional League and hit Challenger again
How are you going to celebrate?
I'm going to get together with my friends, drink, party and have a shit ton of fun now that I'm home.
Do you have anything to say to the people who watched your victory?
I want to say thank you to everyone supporting me and rooting for me! It really means a lot, even though I know I'm still a small personality in the LoL scene, but that just makes the support feel even bigger. And to any inspiring LoL players out there, don't take it too seriously, and don't make it your entire life, but STILL pursue it if you find it fun and rewarding. You'll become a better player, a better person, and will have more fun doing it that way.