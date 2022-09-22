The official 1v1 League of Legends tournament, Red Bull Solo Q, will hold its World Finals in New York City on October 14-16 . The thrilling conclusion to the tournament will take place during the League of Legends World Championship itself, allowing players and spectators to become completely immersed in the biggest event in the LoL calendar.

Since March, players around the world have been battling it out to secure a place in this prestigious final. Now, with the final LAN event being held at the same time and location as Worlds, amateur players will have the chance to be scouted by the world's top teams as they compete.

What's more, they'll also be given full access to the Worlds Group Stage, being held in the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Participants can take in the biggest matches of the year in person, alongside thousands of League of Legends fans.

The matches themselves promise to be truly epic clashes, bringing together some of the finest upcoming talents in League of Legends esports.

Red Bull Solo Q is all about 1v1 duels, where the player must take down their opponent's tower, or kill their opponent twice inside seven minutes to take the win, so expect every champion to be pushed to their limits. Played on Howling Abyss All Star, these matches are sure to produce some fascinating plays as participants get creative with their picks.

Turkey's Red Bull Solo Q winner raises his trophy © Barış Acarlı/Red Bull Content Pool

In addition to being added to the short list of League of Legends champions, the tournament's winners will get a share of the €10,000 prize pool, as well as their own piece of official silverware.

Last year, Danish player Mads 'Viggomopsen' Mikkelsen took the win, primarily using Malphite to smite his enemies. This year, Danish qualifier Carl 'Curl' Gyldenkærne hopes to follow in his footsteps, achieving a goal he's dreamed of since starting to play League of Legends at the age of 11: "My goal is to defend the title for Denmark in hopes to make my good friend Viggomopsen and my country proud."

Curl is looking forward to flying the flag for Denmark © Jesper Gronnemark / Red Bull Content Pool

Curl will have some tough competition, as national qualifier winners from around the world will be in attendance, hoping to steal the crown for themselves. One such qualifier is fellow Dane Menno 'Genno' Geelhoed, an elementary school teacher who "accidentally" qualified for the Red Bull Solo Q World Finals.

"During my two weeks off in the Spring, a friend pushed me to also join the Red Bull Solo Q online 1v1 tournament," he explains. "That's how I ran into the online qualifier by chance... and here I am."

To present this one-of-a-kind event, AGON by AOC joins the fray as a partner, providing ultra-clear, high-refresh-rate monitors to participants. AMD also joins as technology provider, ensuring that participants can push their game to its limits.

