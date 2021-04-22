In Red Bull Solo Q , it’s just you against one opponent. There are no junglers, mid-laners or roaming supports to help you out when you fall behind. You’ll have to claw victory back all by yourself. This can be pretty daunting, especially if you have no idea how to do it. Do you all-in? Fall back and farm it out? There are numerous possibilities for every scenario and we’re here to help you out!

We’ve asked previous winners of Red Bull Solo Q what they did when they were behind in games. With their knowledge, you’ll be one step ahead of your opponent when you play in the Red Bull Solo Q qualifiers, starting later this month.

Trading for CS and trying to poke out your opponent is a very valid strategy in Red Bull Solo Q, but what do you do when you’re the one on the receiving end of the poke, or worse, if you take a bad trade? Dark Wings, winner of the USA Qualifier and All-Stars representative for North America says that it’s important to try to get a reset when you’re low on health:

“That way you will be more on even footing in terms of health even if you could be down a little in stats,” he says. “Try shoving out or clearing your wave and recall. You might lose a few CS, but at least you’ll be able to trade back with your opponent again, and try to force him back to regain that lost CS.”

Ravenno, winner of the EUNE International Qualifier 2020 and All-Stars representative for Europe, says that it’s important to take things slow when you’re low on health. “Heal up, farm up and search for different opportunities,” he explains.

While games are a lot shorter than regular summoners’ rift games, you still have time to come back if you don’t overreact, even when you’re behind in CS. Never panic, is Ravenno’s tip: “People realise they're in a bad position usually very late, or too late. I think you could start playing more aggressively if you see a chance for an all-in to succeed”.

Dark Wings says the match reaches the climax when the enemy is between two and four waves from winning, and advises to “try to get a final reset in and look for an all-in when you come back to lane”. There’s no need to panic before the game reaches that stage. Plan your all-in before you get to the lane and look for opportunities to capitalise on your opponent’s mistakes. Another important thing to note is the cooldowns of your opponents. When the shields are down, you have the best chance to go for the throat. Did your opponent just try to shove the wave by using his abilities? Now is your time to strike.

If you’ve played a couple of games and you’re noticing that you fall behind often in the early game, try to pick a champion that’s a lot stronger the longer the game goes on. ADCs or strong all-in champions on level 6 are good examples of that.

Reptilezero, winner of the first international EUW Qualifier 2020, explains that when ADCs fall behind, it’s still very easy to come back: “Farming is still possible, unlike melee champions that struggle against ranged champions or mages that have to use abilities to farm effectively under turret, which can lead to mana depletion.”

The three most important points in coming back from a deficit are managing your health, choosing your back timings correctly and knowing when to all in. It’s also vital to always keep a cool head. There’s no point in panicking, and it will only make you play worse.

Of course, sometimes you’ll need to pull off a desperation play because your enemy is close to victory – but always make sure to plan them out in your head to avoid making misplays.

Some of your opponents might even get over confident when they’re ahead. At that point they might start making more mistakes, so always make sure to keep one eye on your opponent.

Red Bull Solo Q kicks off in a few weeks, so make sure you sign up for the qualifiers to have a chance to make it into the final stage. If it’s your first time, make sure to keep an eye out for more tips from previous Solo Q winners .