The Red Bull Solo Q World Finals are almost here, bringing the top 20 solo players from around the world to crown one of them the champion. This unmissable event will take place at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on December 4-5 and will close the nine-month-long tournament with a high-stakes offline 1v1 battle.

A glimpse into Red Bull Solo Q © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

The basics

To be crowned the world's greatest League of Legends solo player is the (very possible) dream for the 20 amateur esports athletes who have made it this far, but their journey started all the way back in March with the Nationals. These qualifying matches sifted the very best solo players from each country, drafted into the National Finals to determine who would go forward based on their win/loss record. After a gruelling competition, the winners will then battle it out in the Red Bull Solo Q Regional Finals on November 13-14, leaving us with the very best 1v1 players for the World Finals. Alongside this, International Online Qualifiers were also held online, especially for countries that did not have their own National Qualifiers, with the winners proceeding directly to the World Final.

And yes, you heard us right – these matches are decided by a unique scoring system that allows us to determine the best individual player rather than a whole team. The game goes ahead as standard, but the 1v1 format means that individual performance is crucial. The winner of these matches is determined either by drawing First Blood, a tower defeat or reaching a 100-minion score.

Unsurprisingly, having an outstanding performance as an amateur in the Red Bull Solo Q tournament has acted as a springboard for a professional esports career, alongside the heavy bragging rights that come with a victory. Erik 'ZiViZ'' Lövgren, who won the 2018 iteration of the tournament, went on to play for Lundqvist Lightside in the Northern League of Legends Championship last year and says that his Solo Q journey helped him realise a lifelong ambition. "It's always been a childhood dream to represent Sweden," he said, "be it through football, table tennis or esports. I loved wearing a jersey with the Swedish flag and my name on it."

It comes as no surprise, then, that Red Bull Solo Q sees more and more participants and tournaments each year. Whittling this down to 20 can be hard, but the incredible performances that come through in the World Finals are worth every moment.

Previous Solo Q events have taken place at Hangar-7 in Austria © Matthias Heschl/Red Bull Content Pool

This year's Finals

After a year of lockdowns and travel worries, Red Bull Solo Q is pleased to announce that the offline 1v1 World Finals can go ahead as planned on-site in Munich on December 4-5, where we're supported by industry-leading technology partners to bring a thrilling tournament to a close.

The Red Bull Solo Q will take place on Howling Abyss for the first time, which is the first official ARAM (All Random, All Mid) map in the tournament. Using this game mode will bring bigger thrills than ever to the competition and really put the solo skills of each player to the test. Viewers will be treated to a specially made stage designed to look just like the Howling Abyss map for the most immersive tournament experience you'll have all year.

We will be welcoming back Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere, who has been the face of the competition since 2019. She will be on-site, delivering some exclusive fan content, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and gameplay analysis as the competition progresses. Official Peripheral Partner SteelSeries has provided top-of-the-line headsets, mice and keyboards to competitors, complementing their performance by durable equipment built for elite players. Monitors with exceptional clarity and ultra-high refresh rates have been provided by AGON by AOC, the Official Monitor Partner for Red Bull Solo Q and the global leader in gaming monitors, meaning competitors have access to some of the best hardware available as they battle it out.

The victorious Red Bull Solo Q World Finals champion will not only hold some internationally impressive bragging rights but will also earn themselves an incredible live-viewing experience at an upcoming official Riot Games tournament.

Catch all of the action on December 4-5 on the Red Bull Gaming YouTube page or Twitch channel , and get the latest info on the tournament at redbull.com/soloq .