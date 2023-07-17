Our Czech ripper tests the terrain of Prague's sheerest incline ahead of our inaugural Steep Street skate contest!
© Lukas Wagneter/Red Bull Content Pool
Maxim Habanec presents Red Bull Steep Street!

Prague's steepest hill is the scene for some high-octane skateboarding carnage this weekend. Maxim Habanec shares how it came about and what we can expect to go down!
Written by Niall Neeson
8 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Steep Street 2023

The first downhill skateboarding event of its kind in Prague!

Česko

Maxim Habanec

A globetrotting street and park skateboarder from the Czech Republic, Maxim Habanec is known for pushing himself to the very limit.

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Angelo Caro

Peruvian skateboarder, Angelo Caro, is one of the most exciting skaters coming out of the Latin American scene at the moment.

PeruPeru

Jake Wooten

A rising star of the skateboarding scene boasting a special transition skating ability, Jake Wooten is one of the world's most watchable skaters.

United StatesUnited States

Danny León

Danny León came up at Spain's legendary Móstoles skatepark to take his place among the international concrete skating elite.

SpainSpain

Brandon Valjalo

Having dominated competitions throughout Africa, Brandon Valjalo is now showcasing South African skateboarding to the world.

South AfricaSouth Africa

Summary

  1. 1
    Max and the city
  2. 2
    Getting wild in the streets!
Maxim Habanec is synonymous with his home city of Prague. As a long-serving teamrider, he has been instrumental in bringing a lot of his own energy, enthusiasm and ideas to life. Like Austrian veteran Philipp Riedl (who by coincidence is hosting his own shindig on the same day as Steep Streets), Maxim has always leveraged the Red Bull magic of turning ‘What if?‘ into reality.
01

Max and the city

Maxim somersaults into a pool party

Maxim somersaults into a pool party

© Lukas Wagnater

Karel Raichl does a huge Frontside 50-50.

Karel Raichl – Frontside 50-50

© Martin Stembera

Max Habanec executes a Kickflip on a glass roof in Prague.

Maxim Habanec – Kickflip

© Dan Vojtěch

Max is something of a local celebrity in his fashionable and cosmopolitan hometown, not just for being twice crowned winner of the city’s fabled Mystic Cup skate contest in both 2010 and again in 2015 but also for hosting his own Skate of Mind show and his Maxspace creative lab in a bohemian converted factory called Pragovka in the city’s regenerated suburbs.
He has also been heavily involved in creating, managing and skating loads of city-centre one-off events like the Max Pool Party or the incredible rooftop society bash Skaters At Lucerna last summer. All of these bring together the magic of skateboarding and the magic of Prague, one of the world’s great cities with its own unique skateboarding history and culture.
02

Getting wild in the streets!

Red Bull Steep Street 2023 event logo, Prague 22. 07. 2023

Red Bull Steep Street Logo

© RedBull.cz

In that sense, perhaps all this has been building toward Red Bull Steep Street 2023, taking place this coming Saturday in one of Prague’s normally busy thoroughfares. The hill-bombing street obstacle contest is a first for the city and showcases a different kind of skateboarding skill from those on display at the city’s fabled skatepark and ledge spots.
This is direct downhill charging at obstacles along the city’s steepest hill in front of 2,000 skateboarding fans stretching along the front of one of the city’s most famous buildings with only one rule: no feet down. Max graciously juggled this conversation alongside the always frenetic preparations one week out from Saturday’s downtown get-down!
Red Bull Steep Street host Max Habanec poses at the top of Prague's Kostelni Street.

Maxim Habanec on Prague's Kostelni Street

© Lukas Wagneter/Red Bull Content Pool

Max, which came first, your thoughts about the possibilities of Kostelní street, or the idea for the event? Did the street itself plant the idea in your head, or was it the other way around – did you have the idea for a downhill street event, and then scout potential locations?

Maxim Habanec: The idea for the event came from my travels and the way I like to skate. I’ve always loved no-push lines and high-speed skateboarding. About a year ago, I started filming more downhill videos for my channel. We started with the streets of Prague, but I progressed quite fast to the fifth-steepest street in USA. The viewers loved the content, and even people who don't skate can understand that you need a crazy skill level to go all-in. I realised that the whole thing is so simple and pure that it will always be fun to watch. It came into my mind that if you put some street obstacles in the mix it would take the whole thing to next level. I was wondering how to make the format work for a long time and I figured out we should judge the speed, too. So each rider is scored 0-100 for the tricks they manage to deliver going downhill, but minus the time of the run. So the faster you go, the fewer points you lose for speed. Since Kostelní takes about 20-50 seconds to ride, that is more or less half the score.

Can you break down the actual street itself from a skater’s perspective? What kinds of surfaces are we talking about? Where are the dangers?

The street by itself is quite alright, yes! It's steep but good ground and – besides the speed bumps – quite fun to skate. To make things more intense, we'll add some crazy obstacles. I think that nobody wants to see contest tricks done on the same old obstacles all the time. To be honest, we're trying to avoid skatepark handrails and hubbas. Not sure if I'm speaking only for myself, but I don't want to see any more 270 to lipslides or 360-flip lipslides. I thought it would be nice to see some raw skateboarding and push the limits of what's possible while going downhill. Hopefully, it will bring something new to the game.

The pavements are cobbled on both sides of Kostelni Street, is that right? So there is no way to carve too much. Is it going to be a lot of charging directly downhill at the obstacles?

The race will only be on the road itself, which is four lanes wide, so there is enough space to carve or choose different lines. You can really be creative, and the judges will reward that. Keep in mind that the rider needs a good finish time, too, so the less you carve and slide, the better. The fastest perfect run will get a trophy, too!

Maxim Habanec assesses the rolling surface of Prague's steepest downhill

Max Habanec- Cess Slide

© Lukas Wagneter

What can we expect, obstacle-wise? Are you allowed to say in advance?

It’s important to point out that it will be impossible to hit all the main obstacles, so the riders will need to choose their lines or come up with unique approaches. We will have a gap into the downhill, a head-height rainbow rail, an obstacle which we call the ‘Polejam to Heaven’… then there are some good old kickers over bins, containers and my favourite – a super-long, high-speed rail, which is more than 10m in length. This will be a real street contest with high risk but bigger reward. I think people will love the show, and riders will feed off the support from the crowd.

Who is likely to be skating the course?

It's going to be mainly international riders. When I was thinking about the Red Bull Steep Street competition, I knew we would need the best riders. The course is very hard to skate – you need a lot of skill to be just able to finish the race and hit the obstacles. I’m glad some really big names are going to show up. We will have Jake Wooten, Brandon Valjalo, Danny Leon, Angelo Caro, Skaters on Lucerna winner Douwe Macare as well as other European rippers like Denny Pham, Ivan Federico and Santino Exenberger. It’s going to be wild!

That will make for a big variety of different approaches. Who are you excited to see take this thing on?

My favourites so far would be Jake or Angelo. They both skate very differently, but they have all they need to take the win and go home with the money. 

Given that something like this has never been done before in Prague, is any part of you worried?

The street only can take around 2,000 people as a spectator; right now, it looks like we might have twice as many [laughs]. 

Czech skater Max Habanec preparing for Red Bull Steep Street 2023.

Maxim Habanec is looking forward to Prague's get-down

© Red Bull Content Pool

I thought it would be nice to see some raw skateboarding and push the limits of what's possible… hopefully it will bring something new to the game
Maxim Habanec

The rules say no feet down. What about powerslides or tail drags?

Powerslides are fine. However, if you do too many, you’re going to slow down, which will result in lost time points! Tail drags are fine, too, but judges will be looking for style, and tail drags will lower that score.

Last summer, you were part of an amazing rooftop skate event in Prague called Skaters at Lucerna. Can you explain what it was briefly? It looked amazing, like a real mix of Prague society…

Lucerna is a very important building in the centre of Prague. It was owned by the family of our first post-Communist president, Vaclav Havel. Most big movie premieres, balls and high-society events are held there. When I saw there was a chance to do a skate event in the heart of Prague, I had to do it. For me, it was more about being a statement of where skateboarding came from in Czech to where it is now! We pretty much brought skateboarding to the fanciest place in Prague. To be honest, organising the whole thing was such a mission that I thought I’d never do something like that again... and Red Bull Steep Street, let’s go!

So, you’ve been exploring the city's backstreets for your Get Lost part, hosting events like Max Pool Party and Skaters at Lucerna, and having Maxspace... what’s next for you and Prague?

For me, it’s not about Prague but about the contacts that I have here and what’s possible. Most of the project became possible thanks to years of good relations with people who can make a difference and support something like this. Also, a lot of the people who are helping me with these projects are pushing things in the right direction. If I had an opportunity to take my ideas to bigger cities and more people, I’d love to do it.

Artwork for Red Bull Steep Street 2023.

Red Bull Steep Street 2023

© Red Bull Content Pool

