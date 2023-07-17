Maxim Habanec presents Red Bull Steep Street!
Max, which came first, your thoughts about the possibilities of Kostelní street, or the idea for the event? Did the street itself plant the idea in your head, or was it the other way around – did you have the idea for a downhill street event, and then scout potential locations?
The idea for the event came from my travels and the way I like to skate. I’ve always loved no-push lines and high-speed skateboarding. About a year ago, I started filming more downhill videos for my channel. We started with the streets of Prague, but I progressed quite fast to the fifth-steepest street in USA. The viewers loved the content, and even people who don't skate can understand that you need a crazy skill level to go all-in. I realised that the whole thing is so simple and pure that it will always be fun to watch. It came into my mind that if you put some street obstacles in the mix it would take the whole thing to next level. I was wondering how to make the format work for a long time and I figured out we should judge the speed, too. So each rider is scored 0-100 for the tricks they manage to deliver going downhill, but minus the time of the run. So the faster you go, the fewer points you lose for speed. Since Kostelní takes about 20-50 seconds to ride, that is more or less half the score.
Can you break down the actual street itself from a skater’s perspective? What kinds of surfaces are we talking about? Where are the dangers?
The street by itself is quite alright, yes! It's steep but good ground and – besides the speed bumps – quite fun to skate. To make things more intense, we'll add some crazy obstacles. I think that nobody wants to see contest tricks done on the same old obstacles all the time. To be honest, we're trying to avoid skatepark handrails and hubbas. Not sure if I'm speaking only for myself, but I don't want to see any more 270 to lipslides or 360-flip lipslides. I thought it would be nice to see some raw skateboarding and push the limits of what's possible while going downhill. Hopefully, it will bring something new to the game.
The pavements are cobbled on both sides of Kostelni Street, is that right? So there is no way to carve too much. Is it going to be a lot of charging directly downhill at the obstacles?
The race will only be on the road itself, which is four lanes wide, so there is enough space to carve or choose different lines. You can really be creative, and the judges will reward that. Keep in mind that the rider needs a good finish time, too, so the less you carve and slide, the better. The fastest perfect run will get a trophy, too!
What can we expect, obstacle-wise? Are you allowed to say in advance?
It’s important to point out that it will be impossible to hit all the main obstacles, so the riders will need to choose their lines or come up with unique approaches. We will have a gap into the downhill, a head-height rainbow rail, an obstacle which we call the ‘Polejam to Heaven’… then there are some good old kickers over bins, containers and my favourite – a super-long, high-speed rail, which is more than 10m in length. This will be a real street contest with high risk but bigger reward. I think people will love the show, and riders will feed off the support from the crowd.
Who is likely to be skating the course?
It's going to be mainly international riders. When I was thinking about the Red Bull Steep Street competition, I knew we would need the best riders. The course is very hard to skate – you need a lot of skill to be just able to finish the race and hit the obstacles. I’m glad some really big names are going to show up. We will have Jake Wooten, Brandon Valjalo, Danny Leon, Angelo Caro, Skaters on Lucerna winner Douwe Macare as well as other European rippers like Denny Pham, Ivan Federico and Santino Exenberger. It’s going to be wild!
That will make for a big variety of different approaches. Who are you excited to see take this thing on?
My favourites so far would be Jake or Angelo. They both skate very differently, but they have all they need to take the win and go home with the money.
Given that something like this has never been done before in Prague, is any part of you worried?
The street only can take around 2,000 people as a spectator; right now, it looks like we might have twice as many [laughs].
The rules say no feet down. What about powerslides or tail drags?
Powerslides are fine. However, if you do too many, you’re going to slow down, which will result in lost time points! Tail drags are fine, too, but judges will be looking for style, and tail drags will lower that score.
Last summer, you were part of an amazing rooftop skate event in Prague called Skaters at Lucerna. Can you explain what it was briefly? It looked amazing, like a real mix of Prague society…
Lucerna is a very important building in the centre of Prague. It was owned by the family of our first post-Communist president, Vaclav Havel. Most big movie premieres, balls and high-society events are held there. When I saw there was a chance to do a skate event in the heart of Prague, I had to do it. For me, it was more about being a statement of where skateboarding came from in Czech to where it is now! We pretty much brought skateboarding to the fanciest place in Prague. To be honest, organising the whole thing was such a mission that I thought I’d never do something like that again... and Red Bull Steep Street, let’s go!
So, you’ve been exploring the city's backstreets for your Get Lost part, hosting events like Max Pool Party and Skaters at Lucerna, and having Maxspace... what’s next for you and Prague?
For me, it’s not about Prague but about the contacts that I have here and what’s possible. Most of the project became possible thanks to years of good relations with people who can make a difference and support something like this. Also, a lot of the people who are helping me with these projects are pushing things in the right direction. If I had an opportunity to take my ideas to bigger cities and more people, I’d love to do it.
