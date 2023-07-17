Maxim Habanec presents Red Bull Steep Street!

Maxim Habanec: The idea for the event came from my travels and the way I like to skate. I’ve always loved no-push lines and high-speed skateboarding. About a year ago, I started filming more downhill videos for my channel. We started with the streets of Prague, but I progressed quite fast to the fifth-steepest street in USA. The viewers loved the content, and even people who don't skate can understand that you need a crazy skill level to go all-in. I realised that the whole thing is so simple and pure that it will always be fun to watch. It came into my mind that if you put some street obstacles in the mix it would take the whole thing to next level. I was wondering how to make the format work for a long time and I figured out we should judge the speed, too. So each rider is scored 0-100 for the tricks they manage to deliver going downhill, but minus the time of the run. So the faster you go, the fewer points you lose for speed. Since Kostelní takes about 20-50 seconds to ride, that is more or less half the score.