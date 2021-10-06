Patrick Shaw flips at the 2019 World Final
Freestyle Soccer

Seeding Week 4: more male World Finalists named and the women battle on

As Red Bull Street Style Battle Pools near their conclusion, the Week 4 clashes were exclusively among the women. But there’s some big men’s news as well.
Written by Trish Medalen
2 min readPublished on
With the men’s Battle Pools already complete and scores tallied, we can now name the remaining male freestylers who have claimed one of 16 coveted spots in Red Bull Street Style World Final.
Joining the players already confirmed in the reports from Battle Pool Week 2 and Week 3 will be Mohammadhassan Akbari, Jeffry Chacón Garcia, Félix Emmanuel Martínez García, Jay Hennicke, Hiroyuki Kaneko, Patrick Colin Shaw and Diego Alejandro Urzúa Villa.
All men's Battle Pool results are available here and you can get up to speed with the format and much more here.
Jeffry Chacón Garcia inverts in Red Bull Street Style 2018
Jeffry Chacón Garcia inverts in Red Bull Street Style 2018
© Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Women

Meanwhile, women's rounds continue, with just eight berths available in the World Final. As the stakes get higher each week, so does the level of play.
As expected, one of the most exciting battles was the Group B showdown between Diana ‘Karol’ Rojer and Caitlyn Schrepfer. Both stepped up, cleverly answering each other’s challenges, but it was Schrepfer who won the day, 3-0. With flow, lightness, control and genuine polish, Cait is looking great.
But then again, so are other favourites like Jasmijn Janssen and defending champion Melody Donchet, who logged wins in Group A and Group C, as well as 2018 World Champion Aguska Mnich, who handed Yoanna Dallier her first Battle Pool defeat in Group D.
Yoanna Dallier and Aguska Mnich in Red Bull Street Style 2019
Yoanna Dallier and Aguska Mnich in Red Bull Street Style 2019
© Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool
In more from the group of death (Group C), Lia Lewis rebounded from a tough Week 3 result versus Donchet to notch a win against Kalina Matysiak. Meanwhile, the Group A head-to-head between Angie ‘Azumi’ Cepeda and Alice Fougeray was one of the closest, with the 2-1 decision going to Fougeray.
Finally, congratulations to women’s freestylers Miyoshi Miharu (Group D) and Yahaira Zapata (Group B), who scored their first Battle Pool wins this week.
See the women’s Battle Pool results here.

Conclusion of Battle Pool play and World Final roster announcement

Just one more week of Battle Pool action remains – a last-ditch effort for the women to secure their spots in the World Final and the only remaining opportunity to size up the competition they will be facing there.
After five intense weeks of Battle Pool play, the complete World Final roster of 24 men and women will be announced on October 14 2021. Stay tuned!
