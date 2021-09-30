With the conclusion of Battle Pool Week 3, two of the biggest names in Red Bull Street Style history – two-time and defending champion Erlend Fagerli of Norway (Group J) and 2013 title-winner Szymon Skalski of Poland (Group G) – locked their places in the men's line-up at November's World Final. Dominating all their Battle Pool appearances and never facing each other, both emerged with unbeaten records.
However, across both men's and women's action, freestylers looking to claim the crown for themselves are showing up fearless and strong, revealing next-gen styles and pushing the entire field to new levels of creativity.
Catch up on what happened:
Men
Some of the other favourites to secure a spot in the World Final were Erlend's brother Brynjar Fagerli (NOR, Group M) and Jesse Marlet (NED, Group D), with wins against Paraguay and Belgium, respectively. In Group N, the highly anticipated matchup between two close friends and rivals, Sweden's Viktor Ludvig Olofson, aka VLO, and the Philippines' Philip Warren Gertsson, aka PWG, resulted in a 3–0 win and advancement for the latter.
In Group L, French phenom Tristan Gac stamped his ticket by continuing to make everything from triple around-the-worlds to inverted foot stalls look easy in a 2–1 win over the dynamic Nurseid Dosmagambet of Kazakhstan. Gac's young peer, Gabriel Parke of Brazil, will move on as well after impressing with unique rolls, flips and twisted positions in a victory versus Sudanese standout Elmigdad Gami.
Group P served up one of the most fascinating head-to-heads of the week, as Kenya's Edward 'Gattuso' Teco brought his dazzlingly light and agile delivery against the street-dance influenced power of 2019 runner-up, Boyka Ortiz of Colombia. Ortiz came out on top to put himself back in the World Final again, but the entire battle was pure entertainment from start to finish.
Women
Talent-packed Group C may be the ‘group of death’, but you’d never know it from the cool, confident quality of the face-off between Red Bull Street Style legend Melody Donchet (FRA) and shooting star Lia Lewis (UK).
In her first serious Battle Pool challenge so far, the defending champion Donchet – typically an intense presence in competition – delivered eye-popping tricks as usual, but she looked especially loose, punctuating her performance with big smiles. The relative newcomer Lewis showed immense promise in bringing the suppleness of former dance training to her already-impressive skills, but there was no denying Donchet, who won 3-0.
Finland’s Minna Marlo solidified her comeback from a rough start in the Battle Pools by sweeping her Group A rounds against Hungary’s Emese Toth, and other top women’s names that continued to steamroll included Jasmijn Janssen (NED, Group A) and Aguska Mnich (POL, Group D).
Coming up next
The focus is on the women in Battle Pool Week 4. On the radar:
In Group B, look for sparks to fly in an all-Americas head-to-head between two of the sport’s hottest young freestylers, Diana ‘Karol’ Rojer of Panama and Caitlyn Schrepfer of the USA. Another duel to watch happens in Group D, where the formidable 2018 champion Mnich will take on the bright young talent Yoanna Dallier of France. Both are undefeated in Battle Pool play thus far, so something’s got to give.
Stay tuned to the latest with weekly Battle Pool recaps on the Red Bull Street Style website.