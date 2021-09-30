Red Bull Street Style

Group P served up one of the most fascinating head-to-heads of the week, as Kenya's

Edward 'Gattuso' Teco

brought his dazzlingly light and agile delivery against the street-dance influenced power of 2019 runner-up,

Boyka Ortiz

of Colombia. Ortiz came out on top to put himself back in the World Final again, but the entire battle was pure entertainment from start to finish.