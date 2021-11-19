Why Red Bull Street Style Valencia will be “the best final” ever

Javi, what do you think about Red Bull Street Style World Final being in Valencia, and what are your expectations?
It seems spectacular to me. I knew there were plans for this to happen earlier, but due to the global situation, it played out online instead. I feel that as a result, this final will be the best in history in terms of both technical skills and showmanship. I think this sport evolves every year, and all those who have qualified can feel this is special, because they’ve had that much more time to get ready to show us what they are capable of. I know firsthand that they have an incredible desire to perform well in Valencia.
Who will be the favourites to win?
As one of the judges, I don’t want to get into that, and what I think now doesn't mean that I’m going to be influenced by those thoughts when I’m sitting there judging anyway. We have very clear and objective criteria to assess. But it is obvious that two of the rivals to beat are the Fagerli brothers [from Norway], who have been winning everything and were the finalists in the last edition. And another one who comes on very strong is the Colombian, Boyka. But of course, due to the overall level of the rest of the field, it's impossible to predict anything.
Speaking of the judges’ job, what’s the most difficult thing about this role?
The most important thing is to be on the alert with all your senses. Nothing can escape you. For example, what from one angle may appear one way, from another perspective may be different. And on the other hand, you have to keep up to date with freestyle – know the new tricks and the community – to assess whether their ideas are pure or come from other influences. And then judge as objectively as possible.
What advice would you give them for the final?
They should show their own freestyle and surprise the public with fresh things that have never been seen and that come from their own essence. They should look to deliver that surprise factor.
This year there won't be any Spanish athletes in the World Final. How do you see the level of freestyle football in Spain?
Growing a lot. We have a generation coming that two years from now will have something to talk about. New faces are stomping in, you'll see.
You competed in Red Bull Street Style yourself. Is there a memory that stands out?
I especially remember qualifying in Salamanca in 2009. It was my first experience competing and I didn't qualify, but I had a spectacular time. Until then I had only seen freestylers live at an airport, so it was just my second time.
That was the second edition of the event. More than 10 years have passed. What evolution have you seen?
Look, if at that moment I had been able to see a video of the freestyle tricks that are done now – or the 2019 final in Miami, for example – I wouldn't have believed what I was seeing and would have thought that it was edited. It's crazy. That says it all.