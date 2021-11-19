Why Red Bull Street Style Valencia will be “the best final” ever

As one of the judges, I don’t want to get into that, and what I think now doesn't mean that I’m going to be influenced by those thoughts when I’m sitting there judging anyway. We have very clear and objective criteria to assess. But it is obvious that two of the rivals to beat are the Fagerli brothers [from Norway], who have been winning everything and were the finalists in the last edition. And another one who comes on very strong is the Colombian, Boyka. But of course, due to the overall level of the rest of the field, it's impossible to predict anything.