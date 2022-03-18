Here's everything you need to know about Red Bull SuperSkicross

It is THE ski-cross event to finish off the season: the world elite will meet in Andermatt on March 26 for a final showdown at Red Bull SuperSkicross, live on Red Bull TV .

Following the final race of the World Cup season, this is the second time that the best ski-cross athletes in the world will meet on what is probably the most spectacular course of the winter. Read on for everything you need to know…

01 How can you watch live?

You won't miss a minute of the action from home: Red Bull TV will broadcast the race live and in full from Gemsstock in Andermatt on March 26 from 12.15pm CET (11.15am UTC). Look forward to 90 minutes of thrilling winter sports action on a truly stunning course. The time trials will be streamed live on Red Bull TV on March 25 from 12.25pm CET (11.25am UTC).

Reece Howden (L) and Jean-Frédéric Chapuis (R) dip for the line in 2021 © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

02 What happened in 2021?

The inaugural edition of Red Bull SuperSkicross in 2021 couldn't have been a more thrilling spectacle. In a blink of an eye, Canadian Reece Howden beat Jean-Frédéric Chapuis from France and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger by a fingertip in the final.

In the women's final, there was a duel for the ages between Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Sweden’s Sandra Näslund, which the Swede narrowly won in the end.

Watch highlights of Red Bull SuperSkicross 2021

27 min Relive the Red Bull SuperSkicross action The world‘s top ski-cross athletes met up for an extraordinary race at the 2021 Red Bull SuperSkicross.

03 Why should you tune in?

There are two kinds of people: ski-cross fans and people who don't know they're ski-cross fans. This why both these groups of people should tune in:

Already a ski-cross fan? We’ve got the sport’s best athletes on an incredible course. Need we say more?

Not yet discovered ski-cross? Ski-cross is both action-packed and very simple: four riders start on the course at the same time, whoever gets to the finish line first wins. In between there will be jumps, waves, steep curves and much more. There you go, you’re now a ski-cross expert. Enjoy the show!

So you see; no matter how much experience you have with ski-cross, this event is just right for you.

04 Who's coming to race?

Red Bull SuperSkicross is an invitational with the best ski-cross racers in the world coming to compete. Sixteen men and eight women will start; including record World Cup winner Fanny Smith, the reigning world champion Alex Fiva of Switzerland, two gold medalists from Beijing, Switzerland's Ryan Regez and Sweden's Sandra Näslund, plus last year's winner Reece Howden from Canada. On top of that, a number of top international stars from Germany, Austria, France and the USA will also be there.

Fanny Smith is back at Red Bull SuperSkicross © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

05 The course

The track is the secret star of the event again in 2022: the legendary shapers from Schneestern – the team responsible for events such as the Slopestyle World Cup, X Games and Red Bull Playstreets – have milled a course in Andermatt that will challenge the world’s best.

Over a distance of one kilometre, the athletes must overcome obstacles that have never been seen before on a ski-cross course. As an additional special feature, the course is divided into a blue and a silver line - both with special properties. So the question for the athletes is: which line suits them best?

Andermatt hosts Red Bull SuperSkicross © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The rules

The following applies to every racer: whoever makes it from the start to the finish first wins.

Four athletes start at the same time, men start with the quarter-finals and women start with the semi-finals. The top two of each qualify for the next round until the four finalists are decided.

This is how it'll all work © Red Bull

One course, two lines. The special thing about Red Bull SuperSkicross is that the course consists of two lines: one blue and one silver. Luck decides which line is taken before each run: the person with the fastest time on the previous lap presses a buzzer and the skiers are informed via a random number generator which route they will be racing down into the valley on.

The order in which the athletes start in the first heats will be determined by the time trials, which are set to take place on Friday, March 25 and are also live on Red Bull TV .