Consider this your official invitation to skiing’s funnest race

What is ski cross?

Inspired by motocross racing, ski cross might best be described as the place where ski racing and freestyle collides. Combining insane speed, flow and line selection, four skiers race each other through a course filled with banked turns and jumps.

After earning your place on the start grid via a time trial, the race format is a classic knock-out system, with two winners from each four-skier heat progressing through to a winner-takes-all final. With races typically lasting under 60 seconds, ski cross is fast, intense, and explosive – everything you could ask from a sport, basically.

Tell me about the course

Check out the Red Bull SuperSkicross track

Ski cross is already an established (Olympic) discipline with a perfect format and a stacked deck of elite athletes like Fanny Smith and Alex Fiva . So when it came to cranking up the potential of this already amazing sport, it had to be all about course design.

Simply put, the real star of Red Bull SuperSkicross is the course, located on the Gemsstock mountain in Andermatt, Switzerland’s largest ski resort. Despite being only 1,000m long, it features no fewer than 15 massive features, the likes of which the world of ski cross has never seen before. To spice it up even further, two separate lines (blue or silver) can be chosen by the racer, both of which promise to push them to their limits.

And yes – it’s all going to be screened live on Red Bull TV .

Who'll be on show?

No less than the absolute ski cross elite have been invited to be at the starting gates of Red Bull SuperSkicross. A total of eight women and 16 men, including the record and overall World Cup winner Smith and newly crowned world champion Fiva, will be clipping in.

Who's Fanny Smith?

Fanny Smith celebrates in Bakuriani © Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool

The most successful ski cross athlete of all time, that’s who. The middle daughter of British-American parents, Smith was raised in the Swiss mountain town of Villars-sur-Ollon, where she discovered her love of speed and flight was the perfect fit for ski cross.

At 14, she’d made the switch from alpine racing. By 17, she was representing Switzerland at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Eleven years later, in January 2021, Smith earned her 27th World Cup win in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, making her the most successful ski cross athlete (male or female) of all time. As the top-ranked Swiss athlete in Andermatt, nobody wants to win this more than Smith – but she’s got to get past seven of the fastest female skiers in the world, first.

The event schedule

This is how it'll all work © Red Bull

Friday, March 26 Saturday, March 27 9-10am: Course inspection 10-10.30am: Course inspection 12.30-2pm: Time trials 12.30-2pm: Race

*Times above are CET (UTC +1).

