Consider this your official invitation to skiing’s funnest race
© Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool
Take the speed and drama of ski racing, the airtime and style of freeskiing and super-size it – that’s Red Bull SuperSkicross. Want to know more?
Published on
What is ski cross?
Inspired by motocross racing, ski cross might best be described as the place where ski racing and freestyle collides. Combining insane speed, flow and line selection, four skiers race each other through a course filled with banked turns and jumps.
After earning your place on the start grid via a time trial, the race format is a classic knock-out system, with two winners from each four-skier heat progressing through to a winner-takes-all final. With races typically lasting under 60 seconds, ski cross is fast, intense, and explosive – everything you could ask from a sport, basically.
Tell me about the course
Check out the Red Bull SuperSkicross track
Ski cross is already an established (Olympic) discipline with a perfect format and a stacked deck of elite athletes like Fanny Smith and Alex Fiva. So when it came to cranking up the potential of this already amazing sport, it had to be all about course design.
Simply put, the real star of Red Bull SuperSkicross is the course, located on the Gemsstock mountain in Andermatt, Switzerland’s largest ski resort. Despite being only 1,000m long, it features no fewer than 15 massive features, the likes of which the world of ski cross has never seen before. To spice it up even further, two separate lines (blue or silver) can be chosen by the racer, both of which promise to push them to their limits.
Who'll be on show?
No less than the absolute ski cross elite have been invited to be at the starting gates of Red Bull SuperSkicross. A total of eight women and 16 men, including the record and overall World Cup winner Smith and newly crowned world champion Fiva, will be clipping in.
Who's Fanny Smith?
The most successful ski cross athlete of all time, that’s who. The middle daughter of British-American parents, Smith was raised in the Swiss mountain town of Villars-sur-Ollon, where she discovered her love of speed and flight was the perfect fit for ski cross.
At 14, she’d made the switch from alpine racing. By 17, she was representing Switzerland at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Eleven years later, in January 2021, Smith earned her 27th World Cup win in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, making her the most successful ski cross athlete (male or female) of all time. As the top-ranked Swiss athlete in Andermatt, nobody wants to win this more than Smith – but she’s got to get past seven of the fastest female skiers in the world, first.
The event schedule
|Friday, March 26
|Saturday, March 27
|9-10am: Course inspection
|10-10.30am: Course inspection
|12.30-2pm: Time trials
|12.30-2pm: Race
*Times above are CET (UTC +1).
Watch the action live on Red Bull TV
Red Bull SuperSkicross kicks-off on Friday, March 26, and Saturday’s finals will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV on March 27 from 12.10pm CET (11.10pm UTC). Don’t miss this one!