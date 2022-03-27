7 things at Red Bull SuperSkicross we'll definitely be talking about

But let’s be honest: we all knew that this weekend would be awesome. However, you couldn’t even dare dream about all the things that happened at Red Bull SuperSkicross in Andermatt in such excellent conditions.

Joos Berry in a tunnel © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

There are a few things we'll undoubtedly talk about in the following days:

01 “I mean, how narrow were the time trials?”

Sandra Näslun was the first woman to cross the finish line during the time trials . The time difference between the Swede and her chasers Fanny Smith and Marielle Thompson came to a mere two-tenths. Even more spectacular: after the two runs, Thompson and Smith crossed the finish line at the exact same time.

Here's the full action from the time trials:

Let’s up the ante: they weren’t even the only female duo to do so. Daniela Maier and Brittany Phelan, too, completed the course simultaneously.

Hoooold on! There's more to come. At the men’s trials, the Frenchman Bastien Midol was the fastest, however by a mere six-hundredth before our hometown boy Alex Fiva and 1.5-tenth faster than last year’s winner, Reece Howden. Of course, the men, too, had competitors who were as fast as the other: Tristan Takats of Austria and the Swiss Jonas Lenherr did the runs in the same time as well.

Fanny Smith going for it at the time trials © Dominic Zimmermann/Red Bull Content Pool

02 “Holy Moly – did you see those obstacles?”

After the first edition in 2021, there was little left to improve at Red Bull SuperSkicross. Nevertheless, Schneestern’s shapers once again outdid themselves. The rollers at the start alone were a highlight.

The first turn was awesome; you had enough space to ski different lines. I had to overtake at the crown, and I managed to do it Alex Fiva

And the big jump: Alex Fiva took off during the time trials and seemed not to want to touch the ground. Fanny Smith, too, seemed to change her discipline to ski jump at times.

The double turn and the crown section? Rating: delicious! However, it was precisely this last section that put the athletes to the test. It was all about the right timing to not lose speed during the jumps. Next stop: road gap – visually, one of the absolute favourites where the contestants were on their way on top and beneath each other.

The landscape at Andermatt is truly stunning © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

As was the case last year, the negative turn was once again a challenge for the riders, who had to push the button one last time at the end of the turn. But that’s not all, folks. There was an excellent roof ride right before the finish to end this track in all its beauty. What a track!

03 "The quarter finals had some surprises in store, n’est-ce pas?"

Already at the first run of the men’s quarter-finals, there were big surprises: Ryan Regez, Beijing gold medallist and overall World Cup winner, crossed the finish line after Bastien Midol and the Austrian Johannes Rohrweck and was out of the competition – together with the Swiss Marc Bischofberger, last year’s second runner-up.

Missed the final? Here are all the runs in full:

At the second run, too, none of the frontrunners were able to prevail: the Canadian Brady Leman, fourth place after the time trials, didn’t make it to the semi-finals as the third finisher of his run.

04 “Midol perfectly used the silver line to his advantage.”

Some of the riders tried their luck on the silver line. The most successful at it was Bastien Midol during the semi-finals. After a failed start, the Frenchman was in unlucky last position and was the only one to take his chances on the silver line.

Where the decision was made between silver and blue © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

While the Swiss duo Jonas Lenherr/Joos Berry, together with the Austrian Johannes Rohrweck, fought a tough battle on the blue line, Midol had the line to himself and was able to secure a second place with a final sprint – and in addition to that a place in the finals.

05 “Fanny and Marielle – always a great duo!”

During the women’s semi-finals, Fanny Smith encountered the entire Canadian team, including three-time overall World Cup and present silver medal winner from Beijing, Marielle Thompson. Already there, the two world-class skiers fought a tough fight. From the start, Smith took the lead but was outrun by Thompson at the crown section. Both made it safely to the finals.

Fanny Smith... always ready for the next run © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Here, it’s completely different for us. It’s real ski-cross, the way we love it. It’s wonderful to end the season with the best event of the year Fanny Smith

After a weak start, Thompson decided to take the silver line, while the Austrian Katrin Ofner attacked Smith at the negative turn. However, the athlete from Vaud persevered and finished the run in second place. Even though Thompson had no chance to win the silver medal, she managed to outrun Ofner and secure third place.

06 “Sandra Näslund – who else?”

The women’s final podium wasn’t surprising since the order is just the same as the Skicross Overall World Cup standings. But what the Swede Sandra Näslund put to snow in Andermatt was a completely different ball game. She previously won 11 of the 12 races of the season and the competition in Beijing.

1 min Women's winning run Check out the winning run in the women's event at Red Bull SuperSkicross 2022 in Andermatt, Switzerland.

Her performance at the Red Bull SuperSkicross was the cherry on top: she masterfully finished the time trials first, won the semi-finals, and defended her title in Andermatt. And there is only one question remaining: will Sandra Näslund score a hat-trick at the next edition?

It’s cool to be able to choose between the two lines. It’s a great season ending. I hope to be able to come again next year Sandra Näslund

Women's final results:

Sandra Näslund (Sweden) Fanny Smith (Switzerland) Marielle Thompson (Canada) Katrin Ofner (Austria)

07 "The same procedure as last year!”

The men’s podium, however, looked completely different at this year’s Red Bull SuperSkicross – well, behind Reece Howden, at least…

1 min Men's winning run Check out the winning run in the men's event at Red Bull SuperSkicross 2022 in Andermatt, Switzerland.

Like last year, the Canadian secured the title, but this year with a bigger head-start – a positive ending to a season that was clearly marked by ups and downs for Howden.

Reece Howden defended his title © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool This win means a lot to me. Compared to last winter, my year was quite hard. That’s why it’s great to end the season with some wins Reece Howden

This year, local hero Alex Fiva secured a place on the podium behind Howden. The current world champion was still in third place after the crown section, but he had more speed than his fellow countryman, Jonas Lenherr and was, in addition to that, able to outrun him. That’s how it came that Howden was nestled in between two Swiss riders at the very top of the podium in the Swiss Alps.

Men's final results:

Reece Howden (Canada) Alex Fiva (Switzerland) Jonas Lenherr (Switzerland) Bastien Midol (France)

