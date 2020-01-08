Relive the finest moments of Red Bull Surfing's 2019 showreel
Last year was an incredible one in our video library and this adrenalin-charged compilation brings you the most memorable moments of the lot in one sizzling serving. Hit play now and enjoy.
Whether it was kamikaze teens laying their lives on the line in pursuit of the photo of their dreams, or the world's hardest chargers chasing XXL beasts to every corner of the seven seas, there's a fair chance if it happened in surfing in 2019 we had a camera pointed at it.
01/04
Leroy Bellet's insane Chasing The Shot release set the tone for a year that was packed with drama as much as it was with action for our Red Bull Surfing video program. After honing his craft at home on the coast of New South Wales, Australia, then high schooler Bellet took his follow-cam on the road to make a name for himself around the world, closing out his release by capturing a photo of Michel Bourez that surfing icon Kelly Slater described as one of the best ever.
01/06
With the bar set high, 2019 proved to be a success for our portfolio of film projects, from No Contest scoring in Tahiti and around the world, to Alex Laurel and Mikey Corker bringing us the incredible story of Sérgio Cosme, The Guardian Angel Of Nazaré. Our Sessions edits continued to shine a light on the best in global high performance surfing from Indonesia to Australia, Tahiti, Hawaii and both coasts of America, while our Raw edits showcased everyone from Caroline Marks to Eli Hanneman and many more.
If that wasn't enough, our in-house film projects were complimented by highlight reel releases from our Red Bull Cape Fear and Red Bull Airborne events, which punctuated the calendar beautifully, while complimenting the existing deck of WSL contests. With 2019 in the can, we tasked long time collaborator Scotty Hammonds to rifle through days of tape and whittle it down to six-minutes of the best footage. The final result can be seen in the player above and we think you're going to love it. Thanks for watching everything we brought you in such huge numbers last year, now let's do it all again in 2020.
