Unlock the best nightlife experience in one of these 22 cities
If you’ve been neglecting your nightlife, Red Bull Unlocked is a chance to catch up, bringing the best city venues together under one roof.
Looking for an unforgettable night out? A new global event series might have the answer. Showcasing the best and most unique venues and talents – bars, clubs, mixologists, performing artists and more – in some of the world’s most amazing cities, Red Bull Unlocked celebrates the local scene and offers the ultimate immersive experience for nightlife lovers.
These one-of-a-kind events unlock the sights, sounds, faces and places that make your city special. There’s no need to criss-cross the town to find your favourite spots. Instead, the most exciting bars, clubs and performances come to you, together in one of the city’s iconic buildings, so you can explore them all.
The participating venues don’t just show up – they each work hard to re-create their signature ambiance in the fresh setting, so you get the genuine vibe. It’s an opportunity to discover, or re-discover, the best in your own town.
And because unique events tend to draw fascinating people, it’s a place to see and be seen, whether you’re hanging with your own crew, socialising with an entirely new one – or both!
Ready to unlock the nightlife near you? So far, Red Bull Unlocked events are scheduled in these countries from November 2021 towards the end of 2022.*
- Switzerland, Basel – November 2021
- Netherlands, Amsterdam – February 2022
- France, Paris – February 2022
- Finland, Helsinki – March 2022
- Australia, Melbourne – March 2022
- Chile, Santiago – March 2022
- Germany, Hamburg – March 2022
- Russia, Moscow – March 2022
- Switzerland, Zurich – March 2022
- UK, Manchester – March 2022
- Belgium, Brussels – April 2022
- Italy, Milan – April 2022
- Austria, Vienna – May 2022
- Japan, Tokyo – June 2022
- USA, Nashville – August 2022
- Poland, Warsaw – September 2022
- Turkey, Istanbul – September 2022
- UK, Brighton – September 2022
- USA, Boston – September 2022
- Spain, Madrid – October 2022
- Switzerland, Lausanne – October 2022
- Netherlands, Rotterdam – December 2022
*Dates may be subject to change.