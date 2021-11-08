Unlock the best nightlife experience in one of these 22 cities

Looking for an unforgettable night out? A new global event series might have the answer. Showcasing the best and most unique venues and talents – bars, clubs, mixologists, performing artists and more – in some of the world’s most amazing cities, Red Bull Unlocked celebrates the local scene and offers the ultimate immersive experience for nightlife lovers.

These one-of-a-kind events unlock the sights, sounds, faces and places that make your city special. There’s no need to criss-cross the town to find your favourite spots. Instead, the most exciting bars, clubs and performances come to you, together in one of the city’s iconic buildings, so you can explore them all.

The participating venues don’t just show up – they each work hard to re-create their signature ambiance in the fresh setting, so you get the genuine vibe. It’s an opportunity to discover, or re-discover, the best in your own town.

And because unique events tend to draw fascinating people, it’s a place to see and be seen, whether you’re hanging with your own crew, socialising with an entirely new one – or both!

These are one-of-a-kind events © Red Bull

Ready to unlock the nightlife near you? So far, Red Bull Unlocked events are scheduled in these countries from November 2021 towards the end of 2022.*

Switzerland, Basel – November 2021

Netherlands, Amsterdam – February 2022

France, Paris – February 2022

Finland, Helsinki – March 2022

Australia, Melbourne – March 2022

Chile, Santiago – March 2022

Germany, Hamburg – March 2022

Russia, Moscow – March 2022

Switzerland, Zurich – March 2022

UK, Manchester – March 2022

Belgium, Brussels – April 2022

Italy, Milan – April 2022

Austria, Vienna – May 2022

Japan, Tokyo – June 2022

USA, Nashville – August 2022

Poland, Warsaw – September 2022

Turkey, Istanbul – September 2022

UK, Brighton – September 2022

USA, Boston – September 2022

Spain, Madrid – October 2022

Switzerland, Lausanne – October 2022

Netherlands, Rotterdam – December 2022

*Dates may be subject to change.