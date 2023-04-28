6 takeaways from the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic

Eighteen of the world's best riders tackled some of the most technical and challenging rail features ever built at the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic contest in Åre, Sweden. The unique course, designed by Jesper Tjäder and inspired by some of his most innovative edits , saw plenty of mind-boggling tricks, huge runs and pushed the limits of the sport to another level. Check out the best of the action in the player above.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the event.

01 The Red Bull Unrailistic course was the most technical rail course ever

The star of the show was the mind-blowing course that contained some of the world's most technical and challenging rail features. It became an immediate hit amongst the freeskiers who described it as "spectacular", "magnificent" and "like taking a step into Jesper Tjäder’s mind."

After working on the features for three days, landing them feels great © Adam Klingeteg

The stoke was high throughout the event © Emrik Jansson The lower part of the course was packed with big, technical rails © Judith Bergström/Red Bull Content Pool

Each feature more challenging than the next, these rails were probably 10 times harder than the ones you'd normally find at a slopestyle event. Just making a feature top to bottom was a huge accomplishment, let alone ticking off full runs on the course.

The number of high fives and big hugs increased exponentially over the days as the riders started progressing eventually nailing features and even throwing in some big tricks. With a buzzing atmosphere and stoked skiers, it's safe to say that the Red Bull Unrailistic course lived up to its hype.

02 The Best Trick competition was off the rails

In a flat-out, jam-style format that rewarded risk-taking and creativity, there was no holding back amongst the riders, who went absolutely huge on the technical rail features during the Best Trick competition. They had a smorgasbord of rails to choose from on the lower part of the course and could have as many attempts as they wanted.

This is CGI stuff - this shouldn't be possible! Steep Steep

The atmosphere was buzzing © Adam Klingeteg

A huge crowd lined the course, excited to watch the best riders in action © Adam Klingeteg Joel Magnusson was one of the big stars of the show © Emrik Jansson

With his insane right Nose Butter 270 Pretzel 450 on the Triple-S rail, Switzerland's Valentin Morel claimed the Best Trick of the evening. The UK's Kirsty Muir also grabbed the women's Best Trick on the same feature with a Lip-on Blind 270.

The crowd went mad for Jesper Tjäder nailing the Cinnamon Bun in one perfect swirl and fellow Swede Joel Magnusson landing his Switch Left Disaster 270 Pretzel Front 450 on the Triple-S rail.

Valentin Morel impressed on the Triple-S rail © Emrik Jansson Kirsty Muir nailed the Triple-S multiple times © Emrik Jansson

03 Andreas Håtveit made the comeback of a lifetime

'Old guys rule' is a statement that Norwegian legend Andreas Håtveit took to next level, as he showed who's King of Rails, becoming the first-ever Red Bull Unrailistic champion. Håtveit retired from the sport almost 10 years ago, competing for the last time in 2014, but couldn't resist making an appearance when he got the invitation.

On fire from the get-go, Håtveit was probably the most excited and stoked rider throughout the whole event. He started off by taking third during the Best Trick contest with a One-foot 50-50 to RF to Front Swap to Front Swap to Back 450 on the Spider rail. He then proceeded to blow everyone's minds - judges, spectators and fellow competitors alike - in the slopestyle competition by the landing the best rail run in the world.

Andreas Håtveit raised the stoke levels by landing the best rail run ever © Adam Klingeteg

He started his run with a 50-50 to 360 out and Back Switch Up 360 on the double rainbow, followed by a Joker on the C-rail and a Disaster Lincoln to Front 450 out on the flat down box. He then went huge on the rainbow rail with an extremely technical Back 630 shifty and finished off with a Front Switch up to Transfer to K-fed 450.

He was as shocked as he was stoked to take the big win: "It's so crazy, I can't believe it," he said. "When I got the invite I was like, 'OK, no more candy and more push-ups', and being here has been such an honour. It's just insane."

Now that's a podium © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool Håtveit in perspective: the rainbow rail was 12-metres high © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Mathilde Gremaud becomes the first-ever women's champ

Putting down a smooth and extremely controlled run, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud showed why she's one of the best freeskiers in the world. Stomping the 12-metre high rainbow rail, as well as throwing a first 270 Up on the double rainbow and nailing the flat down box, saw her score high enough to walk away with the big win and become the first women's Red Bull Unrailistic champ.

"It's a crazy course and it’s crazy to hit it," she said afterwards. "I'm stoked to have this opportunity," she continued and added that she hopes to see more women at the event next year.

Mathilde Gremaud showing her skills on some of the hardest rails ever © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool Muir and Gremaud sharing tips and tricks © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Jesper Tjäder almost landed the comp's most insane trick

The mastermind behind the event and the creator of insane rail features, Jesper Tjäder was on fire, both in practice and during the competition. During the slopestyle competition his goal was to land a Double Flip on the flat down box, a trick that would have been the sickest thing landed during the competition, but was slightly off on both runs. He was still stoked and happy to have everyone there having the best time, however.

It's unbelievable. It's been so sick to see everyone progress during the week Jesper Tjäder

"It's unbelievable. It's been so sick to see everyone progress during the week," he said. "During the first day it became a mission just to nail the rails and now, a few days later, people are doing insane tricks and making the rails almost every go.

"I would have loved to land the double on the box, but that’s how it goes sometimes. I still landed some pretty cool stuff on other features and I’m just happy the event was such a success. It was such a big crowd and all the riders are so stoked on the course."

The Unrailistic master himself impressed on so many levels © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

His best moment from the event? Watching his childhood idol Håtveit land his run and take the win, of course.

Tjäder in his element © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool Too many hugs to count over the last few days © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Limits were pushed

There were plenty of unforgettable moments at Red Bull Unrailistic, like American Colby Stevenson and Canada's Evan McEachran both landing massive slopestyle runs to place second and third overall, as well as Sweden's Emil Granbom sending a huge Double Flip Hand Drag on the massive rainbow rail. The underdog of the competition, Joel Magnusson was one of the most impressive riders all through the competition, landing one insane trick after the next. How about a Frontflip from the highest point of the rainbow rail or laying down the slowest rail of the whole event?

The idea behind the event was to invite people into the crazy Unrailistic world of Jesper Tjäder, give rails the attention they deserve and push the limits of what's possible. And the event delivered just that.

Emil Granbom's Hand Drag double was one for the history books © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool