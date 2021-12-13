The Red Bull Untapped 2021 series is complete and after six international stops and the Japan Finals, all eyes fell on Comic-Con Portugal for the Red Bull Untapped Portugal Finals at the Parque das Nações.

The last of the two regional events taking place as part of Red Bull Untapped, we saw 16 players battle it out for the coveted title with $45,000 of prizes on the line. Needless to say, there was all to play for in the Magic: The Gathering Arena event.

The Finals were hosted on Red Bull’s Twitch channel over the weekend, with Andrea Mengucci , Thoralf Severin and Filipa Carola providing video coverage for the highly-anticipated event.

With that, let’s look at the Top 4, which saw some of Magic: The Gathering’s best players slinging spells for the title of Red Bull Untapped 2021 Champion.

As predicted, Izzet Epiphany was the most represented strategy at Red Bull Untapped 2021 over the weekend. This may seem unsurprising given its ability to cast a wide range of threats, which also includes Alrund's Epiphany, an extra turn spell that enables the player to pull further ahead in a game of MTG.

With Innistrad: Crimson Vow's release, the rise of Dimir Control is a notable one. Unlike Izzet Epiphany, the Blue-based control strategy does not accommodate Alund's Epiphany, but rather uses counterspells to quell the extra turn spell.

Through playing a myriad of cheap spells, Dimir Control is able to command an impressive board with cards such as Sedgemoor Witch – a card that makes a creature token every time the controlling player casts an instant or sorcery spell. As such, players are able to stem the bleeding from Mono-Green and Mono-White Aggro, which also saw decent representation over the weekend.

Top 4 Upper Bracket: Cheng Yu Cheng vs. Pedro Silva

In the Upper Bracket of the Top 4, Cheng Yu Cheng and Pedro Silva battled it out for a spot in the Red Bull Untapped 2021 Grand Final, with the loser having another opportunity against the lower bracket finalist later on. Once again, Yu Chang brought Izzet Epiphany, the same strategy that saw them become Platinum Champion last month. Pedro Silva opted for Dimir Control, one of the breakout strategies in the standard format and on MTG Arena as of late.

These match-ups tend to play slower, with Dimir Control offering a more disrupting approach, using cards such as Duress to look and take a non-land card from the opponent's hand. For Izzet Epiphany, it's all about timing and knowing when the coast is clear, so the Alrund Epiphany can successfully resolve. By using patience, Yu Chang navigated the match-up using cards such as Cinderclasm, a spell that deals one damage to each creature, which dealt with the tokens created by Sedgemoor Witch. After that, Yu Chang resolved an Alrund's Epiphany to pull ahead and attack with Goldpsan Dragons across numerous turns.

Top 4 Lower Bracket: Yo Tezuka vs. Joao Andrade

In the lower bracket, Yo Tezuka and Joao Andrade took to the stage for a chance to participate in the Grand Final. Tezuka brought Mono-Green Aggro, a creature-focused strategy that allows the player to curve out with aggressive creatures before the opponent has a chance to stabilise. Andrade brought Grixis Epiphany, which is an evolution of the standard menace that is Izzet Epiphany. The strategy splashes black for removal in Power Word Kill and disruption in Duress, which is in anticipation to attack the Izzet variations cleanly.

The match was a one-sided affair, with Tezuka being able to deploy creatures turn-after-turn and Andrade unable to keep up. Especially in the second game, where Andrade was unable to make successful land drops, which meant Tezuka could pull ahead with Old-Growth Trolls and Esika's Chariot to win the match. Since the creature spells in Mono-Green Aggro are so cheaply costed, it's easy for the strategy to work with few lands in play.

Could Yo Tezuka prevail through the lower bracket? © Jason Halayko / Red Bull

Top 4 Lower Bracket: Yo Tezuka vs. Pedro Silva

In the last match before the Grand Final, Mono-Green Aggro (Yo Tezuka) and Dimir Control (Pedro Silva) fought it out for the chance to compete for the title.

Like Tezuko's in the last round, Mono-Green Aggro successfully curved out with Ascendant Packleader and Ulvenwald Behemoth to command the battlefield throughout. Even with creature removal from Silva, it was simply too much, given how easily Mono-Green Aggro can flood the board with threats. Such as with cards like Esika's Chariot, Tezuka was more than able to keep creatures on the board and attack Silva's life total regularly. Mono-Green Aggro is able to offset mana flood with ease with cards such as Rangers Class and Lair of the Hydra, this allows the player to always do something throughout a game of MTG.

The Grand Final: Yo Tezuka vs. Cheng Yu Chang

The Grand Final saw Mono-Green Aggro (Yo Tezuka) and Izzet Epiphany (Cheng Yu Chang 及人) battle it for the coveted crown of Red Bull Untapped 2021 Champion. The first game started off with Tezuka keeping a slower hand, which allowed Yu Chang to counter any spells Tezuka attempted to play. Through countering powerful spells, such as Esika's Chariot, Yu Chang was able to dominate throughout and then cast Alrund's Epiphany, which took the game out of Tezuka's grasp. The second game saw a different outcome as Tezuka managed to be the aggressor in the first few turns, using Werewolf Pack Leader and Kazandu Mammoth to aggressively attack Yu Chang's life total. Through applying constant pressure, Tezuka managed to take the second game as Yu Chang was unable to stabilise.

In the final game of the Grand Final, Yu Chang managed to control the board with Cyclone Summoner, a creature that bounces the opponent's creatures back to their hand. It was difficult for Tezuka to pull back into the game due to targeted creature removal in Demon Bolt and Fading Hope. Through using cards such as Goldspan Dragon, Dragon Egg and Unexpected Windfall, Izzet Epiphany was simply too strong and took down the Red Bull Untapped event. As such, Cheng Yu Chang is this year's Red Bull Untapped Champion!