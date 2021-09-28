is returning for a third time to showcase the best Magic: The Gathering play across the world and crown a new champion. A series of regional and international events will take place throughout the rest of the year, showcasing the biggest names and up and coming talent each area of the globe has to offer, before a champion is crowned.

With all the action due to kick off in just a few weeks, here’s all the information you need to jump-start your Red Bull Untapped journey, be it as a competitor or a spectator.

Red Bull Untapped is a free-to-enter competition open to anyone aged 18 and above, where the world’s best-known players could end up facing off against unknown competitors in epic matches. There will be six international stops during 2021, with the first one kicking things off in October.

