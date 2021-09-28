Gaming
Red Bull Untapped is returning for a third time to showcase the best Magic: The Gathering play across the world and crown a new champion. A series of regional and international events will take place throughout the rest of the year, showcasing the biggest names and up and coming talent each area of the globe has to offer, before a champion is crowned.
With all the action due to kick off in just a few weeks, here’s all the information you need to jump-start your Red Bull Untapped journey, be it as a competitor or a spectator.
Red Bull Untapped is a free-to-enter competition open to anyone aged 18 and above, where the world’s best-known players could end up facing off against unknown competitors in epic matches. There will be six international stops during 2021, with the first one kicking things off in October.
Each event will be a two-day competition, with the action taking place online between players from across the world. The winner of each International Stop will take home a Red Bull Untapped trophy, as well as the all-important invitation to the Regional Event tournament which will take place during the weekend of Comic Con Portugal in Lisbon this December, where an overall winner will be crowned for the event series. There will also be another Regional Event taking place in Japan in November, with the winner from this event also being able to participate in the Portugal finals.
The tournament will be played on Magic: The Gathering Arena, in the Standard and Historic formats, making this one of the most accessible Magic: The Gathering tournaments.
All you need to compete is a Magic: The Gathering Arena account along with cards to play your chosen deck, and have an MTG Melee account. As long as you have those, are over 18 and have a valid international passport, you're all good to go. Make sure to sign up and try your luck; who knows, you might even become a Red Bull Untapped champion.