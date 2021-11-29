The decks that dominated Red Bull Untapped International Stop VI

Last weekend saw the final international stop of the Red Bull Untapped 2021 series. Players from all over the world battled it out on Magic: The Gathering's digital client, MTG Arena, for the opportunity to win cash and an invitation to the Portugal finals in December. The Portugal finals will be the second of two regional events taking place as part of Red Bull Untapped, with the first – taking place in Japan – won by Yo Tezuka, who'll also participate in Portugal.

With 813 players registering for the two-day event, only four came away as division champions, which sets the stage for the upcoming Portugal finals next month. Let's break down what happened across the two-day event and see which strategies came out on top across the weekend.

Leading into the first day of play, players opted to register either Mono-White or Mono-Green Aggro in anticipation of a heavy showing of Izzet Control. As such, aggressive archetypes took up just over 30 percent of the metagame share, meaning it was a tough tournament for those who opted to play the Standard Control boogeyman.

After Day 1 proceedings, 813 players were soon whittled down to only 64 for Day 2, which saw three rounds of double elimination, with a cut top Top 8 within each of the four divisions – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Despite the heavy showing of Mono-White and Mono-Green Aggro across the weekend, each division winner brought a different strategy to the tournament, suggesting Standard is much more open than originally predicted.

Bronze Division Winner: Chaoyuan Zuo

With the broadness of Standard at present, sometimes you see an evolution on an existing Standard archetype that's primed to see success in the upcoming months. This could be true for Orzhov Clerics – Chaoyuan Zuo's deck of choice, winning them the Bronze Division of the event.

Like Mono-White Aggro, Orzhov Clerics is able to provide disruption in abundance, but is also capable of applying pressure when required. However, with the addition of a second colour, it opens more diverse threats, such as Silverquill Silencer, a creature that can generate card draw if an opponent casts a particular card. Then, you have the creature removal suite that Black is renowned for, with Vanishing Verse and Crippling Fear leading the charge to stem the bleeding against other aggressive decks.

Orzhov Clerics isn't shy about casting powerful threats either, with Innistrad Crimson Vow's Henrika Domnathi offering a swift way to end games. Despite being slower out of the gates compared to Mono-White Aggro, Orzhov Clerics can deploy a controlling game plan, which is often enough to hold its own against the Standard’s top brass.

Silver Division Winner: Janusz 'Guardianthesecond' Jędrzejczyk

Since the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Mono-White Aggro has grown from strength-to-strength with every set release. By casting cheap creatures, this hyper-aggressive strategy can tackle archetypes such as Izzet Control and Mono-Green Aggro with ease. Fortunately for Guardianthesecond, choosing Mono-White Aggro became the correct option to take the Silver Division title, defeating Izzet Dragons in the finals.

What makes Mono-White Aggro so well-positioned in Standard is the ability to couple disruption with aggression. With the recent release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow, cards such as Hopeful Initiate and Thalia, Guardian of Thraben strengthen that concept even further, which contributed to a strong showing at the Red Bull Untapped International VI event last weekend.

Mono-White Aggro is often seen as the defacto answer to Izzet Epiphany since it's so effective at disrupting their game plan while adding pressure to the board. As such, it won't be a surprise to see Mono-White feature heavily in the Portugal Finals, given how much of the metagame share it took in this event.

Gold Division Winner: Tlacaelel Campos

At present, Standard centres around three decks with Mono-White Aggro, Mono-Green Aggro and Izzet Epiphany. So bringing a unique strategy to tackle these decks is a surefire way to victory. Tlacaelel Campos applied this concept with great success, becoming the Gold Division champion by defeating Izzet Epiphany in the finals.

Yo Tezuka waiting for the winner at the Red Bull Untapped Portugal Final © Jason Halayko / Red Bull Content Pool

Jund Control cares about dwindling the opponent's resources through discarding cards and removing creatures. Eventually, the controlling strategy can turn on the aggression with powerful creatures such as Goldspan Dragon and Immersturm Predator to close out the game. Jund Control heavily leans on the Red and Black colour pairing, but offers a Green splash for individually potent cards such as Esika's Chariot to create a board of cat tokens. It's unlikely Jund Control will take the reins as the best deck in Standard, but it does an excellent job in keeping other strategies in check since Jund Control forces other strategies to play to their rhythm.

Platinum Division Winner: Cheng Yu Chang (及人)

Izzet Epiphany is widely regarded as the current nuisance of the Standard format. Not only does the Control strategy offer a diverse game plan with various threats, but it also accommodates Alrund's Epiphany, a powerful Blue spell that enables the player to take an extra turn.

Since the Magic World Championship XXVII, Izzet Epiphany has gone through numerous iterations as a way to combat the ever-shifting Standard metagame. However, for Platinum Division winner Cheng Yu Chang (及人), adding Lier, Disciple of the Drowned grants the option to recast spells such as Alrund's Epiphany again to take even more turns.

Izzet Epiphany runs a myriad of spells to interact throughout a game of Magic: The Gathering, such as using Fading Hope to keep control of the battlefield, or casting Demonbolt to stem the aggression against Mono-White or Mono-Green strategies. Expect to see the Blue-based Control archetype feature in Standard going forward, with a strong showing predicted at the upcoming Portugal Finals this December – especially now that Cheng Yu Chang will be there to show it off.