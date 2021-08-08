If you need us, we'll be rewatching Timo Kapl shred Red Bull Wake Capital

In the shadow of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, Austria’s

Timo Kapl

came out of nowhere to win the event. With a sensational ride of the 240m course built especially for Red Bull Wake Capital, the 24-year-old shredded his way to victory and into the hearts of the fans on the Magellan Terraces. Receiving a full 88.66 points from the jury, he narrowly edged out runner-up

Daniel Grant

from Thailand (84.66 points). USA's

was third with 81.00 points.