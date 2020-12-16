Esports comes in all shapes and sizes, and 2020's Red Bull Wololo I and II proved that the Definitive Edition of legendary real-time strategy game Age of Empires 2 was ripe for a competitive makeover, pitting players against each other in 1v1 battles adapted and refined to make it a thrilling spectacle. The events were perfect for online audiences eager for something a little different.

Now, Red Bull Wololo will return on January 3, 2021 for its third iteration. It will retain the brilliant simplicity of the series, while also embracing changes to make this the biggest and most exciting event yet. Here's what you need to know about Red Bull Wololo III .

Red Bull Wololo III Trailer

How the tournament works

Red Bull Wololo III is a global tournament played in two parts. Open qualifiers will be played over two weekends, with the eight qualifier winners invited to the finals, where they'll face eight pro players. The 16-person tournament will be played over five days, with a remarkable prize pool comparable to the first and second editions of the tournament.

As for the game itself, two players will face off in one-on-one competition in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, where, as with previous events, competitors will do battle in a slightly altered version of the Empire Wars game mode, where the game starts in the Feudal Age. This means that the first stages of a traditional match have been scrapped, with the more exciting action brought to the forefront as players battle across 12 new and existing maps.

Red Bull Wololo III also introduces a brand-new story to the tournament series, creating an overarching narrative to give this epic event an even greater twist.

Civilizations in each Red Bull Wololo event are fighting over a castle, which has a library containing knowledge required for world domination. Each event represents a different civilization trying to gain control of the castle and its library. Red Bull Wololo I and II represented Western Civilization and Wololo III is representing Asian Civilization. The tournament series will conclude in a grand final, where the winners of each tournament battle it out – an event you will not want to miss.

Red Bull Wololo III © Red Bull

What else to look out for

The top eight pros from Red Bull Wololo II will return to battle it out in the finals, with AoE luminaries Mr_Yo, TheViper, Hera, Liereyy, TaToH, TheMax, Nicov and Capoch ready to take on all comers.

The event will also be streamed globally and hosted by a group of ace casters, including T90Official , Nili_Aoe and Dave_Aoe , who will be calling the shots on the main English stream. Other languages will be announced soon.

How you can watch Red Bull Wololo III

Red Bull Wololo III takes place on the following dates and at the following times. You can catch the main event on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels.

Qualifier 1: Saturday, January 2 & Sunday, January 3

Qualifier 2: Saturday, January 9 & Sunday, January 10

Main Event: Saturday, January 16 & Sunday, January 17

Main Event: Friday, January 22 & Sunday, January 24