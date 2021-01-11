Red Bull Wololo III , the massive 1v1 Age of Empires II Definitive Edition tournament comes to an end over the next couple of weeks. Eight incredible competitors have claimed victory over two open qualifier events and are now set to do battle with the top eight pros in a thrilling contest you won’t want to miss.

Taking place from Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 January, here’s everything you need to know about the Red Bull Wololo III Main Event.

Who'll be competing?

The 16-player Main Event will be played over five days, with the eight qualifier winners going toe-to-toe with the returning pros from Red Bull Wololo II: Mr_Yo, TheViper, Hera, Liereyy, TaToH, TheMax, Nicov and Capoch. As for the talented few who came out on top in the qualifiers; Daniel, Vinchester, GL.DauT and ACCM, who fought to victory in the first open qualifiers, will be joined by BacT, Villese, MbL and Vivi, who'll all surely be ready for the fight.

While the game itself remains the same as in the tournament’s previous iterations, the newly-introduced, overarching story of the Red Bull Wololo series means that even more is at stake for the victor – in addition to a slice of the US$30,000 prize pool.

Now, Civilizations in each Red Bull Wololo event are fighting over a castle, containing a library which holds the knowledge required for world domination. Each event represents a different civilization fighting to gain control of the castle and lay claim to its library, with Red Bull Wololo I and II representing Western Civilization, and Wololo III representing Asian Civilization. The tournament series will conclude in a grand final where the winners of each tournament battle it out.

This means that the winner of Red Bull Wololo III will join previous winners Mr_Yo, who won the first Red Bull Wololo, and Liereyy, Red Bull Wololo II champion, to take their place at the grand finals – an event that promises truly astonishing action.

How the game's played

So, how will the players do battle at the Main Event? Two players will face off in one-on-one competition in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, using a slightly altered version of the Empire Wars game mode. Action starts in the Feudal Age, which means that the first stages of a traditional match have been scrapped, with the more exciting action brought to the forefront as players battle across 13 new and existing maps.

How you can watch the Red Bull Wololo III Main Event

The Red Bull Wololo III Main Event will be streamed globally and hosted by a group of top casters including T90Official , Nili_Aoe , and Dave_Aoe , who'll be calling the shots on the main English stream, while Spanish, French, Chinese and Russian streams will also be available.

You can catch the Main Event on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels, taking place at the following dates and times:

Saturday, January 16 – Sunday, January 17, 2020 | Main Event

Friday, January 22 – Sunday, January 24, 200 | Main Event