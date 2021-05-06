Gaming
© Red Bull
Red Bull Wololo IV is your chance to do Viking battle with the very best
Get ready as the ultimate Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition competition returns for 2021. Red Bull Wololo IV is coming, and you can join the action.
Red Bull Wololo IV is the ultimate 1v1 Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition competition, pitting the world’s best amateur and professional players against each other in a custom version of Empire Wars. Each game skips the first stages of a traditional match to begin in the Feudal Age, and players at Red Bull Wololo IV are plunged straight into the action.
As the name hints, Red Bull Wololo IV is the fourth iteration in the competition series, with each event introducing a different story arc for players to compete in. Players fight to win control of a castle containing the knowledge required for world domination. Red Bull Wololo I and II had players fight for control of a castle in a Western civilisation, while Red Bull Wololo III represented Asian Civilisation. In this year’s competition, Red Bull Wololo IV sees players take on the role of Viking warriors in a Nordic-themed event.
The international tournament is split into two parts, with challengers competing in open qualifiers to win a place at the Main Event. Those who make it will be in for an even tougher challenge, as they will then be facing the top players from the previous event, with alumni including Gan ‘Mr_Yo’ Yangfan, Ørjan ‘TheViper’ Larsen, Hamzah ‘Hera’ El-Baher, Kai ‘Liereyy’ Kallinger, Darko ‘DauT’ Dautovic, Hoang ‘ACCM’ Huy, Dmitriy ‘Vinchester’ Smirnov and Ville ‘Villese’ Jämsä.
The Red Bull Wololo IV open qualifiers will be played over two weekends: May 29-30 and June 6-7. The tournament will reach its epic conclusion in a 16-player Main Event that will be staged across two weekends and five days. The first takes place June 19-20, with the second and final stage June 25-27.
You can watch every minute of the Red Bull Wololo IV Main Event live on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels, with the event streamed globally and hosted by ace Age of Empires 2 casters, including Nili_AoE, MembTV, T90Official, Dave_AoE, Mario Ovalle and Nacho_AoE.
Find out everything you need to know about Red Bull Wololo IV here, and sign up to register for the open qualifiers here.