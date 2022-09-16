Sometimes there's nothing better than a grudge match. You just can't beat two players coming together to face-off, settling old scores and stirring new emotions as they fight both for the prize and their own pride.

For fans, 1v1 matches are exciting enough in themselves, but the added spin of a bristling rivalry keeps us coming back for more. Whether it's a good-natured race to the finish or an honest-to-god clash of the titans, these rivalries can add a little extra spice to the game. For the players themselves, it's often a chance to prove themselves on more than just the world stage.

Red Bull Wololo has been home to plenty of these over the years, with Age of Empires players donning their crowns and ruling their kingdoms with an iron fist. The conquest of the known world is no small matter and these competing pairs have squared off for the ultimate victory time and again. As we round on this year's upcoming Red Bull Wololo: Legacy , we've reflected on three of these thrilling stand-offs from some of the best players in the world.

01 TheViper vs Liereyy

Perhaps the most famous of the AoE rivalries, both Ørjan 'TheViper' Larsen and Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger are staples of every tournament going. Red Bull Wololo is no exception and the pair have been present at every iteration since it began, including a legendary final at Wololo V. The two are fairly evenly matched, with TheViper's record as the most decorated AoE II player in the world and Liereyy with an incredible win record at Wololo itself.

TheViper celebrates his win at Red Bull Wololo V © Julian Schilase/Red Bull Content Pool

The pair first faced off all the way back in 2017, with a best-of-nine showmatch organised by caster Sven 'Nili' Reichardt and designed to test the two fastest-rising stars in the game. TheViper won this best-of-nine competition with an incredible score of 5-1, and from this moment on the rivalry continued, with each player compounding successes in their personal careers and coming back stronger every time they clashed.

Even focusing purely on the pair's Red Bull Wololo record, they've clashed several times in their tournament careers and never failed to put on a show.

Liereyy's fans were certainly nervous during the first head-to-head match during the semifinals of Red Bull Wololo II, given TheViper's showmatch record, but they were treated to an absolutely incredible performance from both players that ultimately ended in a 3-1 win for Liereyy. The best player in the world had been knocked out, leaving Liereyy to battle Hamzah 'Hera' El-Baher for first place in the finals.

After this colossal win, it was a while until the pair faced-off at another Red Bull Wololo, but in 2021 they found themselves head-to-head in the finals. In a game that went back and forth throughout, a final 4-3 win was clinched by TheViper. This sets the pair at one win each in their historic Red Bull Wololo battles, leaving the door open for a true rivalry tiebreaker.

Although the rivalry has simmered over the years, the pair have recently been teaming up in 2v2 competitions in order to come out on top. Will this intimate knowledge of each other's playstyle benefit them in future clashes?

02 Hera vs Liereyy

TheViper is far from the only rivalry Liereyy has managed to cultivate during his time at the top. Although Hera has never won a Red Bull Wololo tournament, his appearance is almost guaranteed, having been at every one since its inception. He's a firm fan favourite and someone that Liereyy has come up against many times in his career.

Red Bull Wololo has evolved along with the Age of Empires community © Julian Schilase/ Red Bull

At Red Bull Wololo II, where Liereyy would eventually claim the trophy, Hera was the final player standing in the way of victory. Known for his relentless attitude and strong macro play, a match against Hera is no easy feat. The pair traded wins back and forth during the best-of-nine finals, until Liereyy finally secured the win. Since then, the two players have met several times, causing great excitement among the community, as Hera fans hope for a redemptive win – although Hera has yet to beat Liereyy at a Red Bull Wololo.

The pair have played on the same team a few times this year during two-man team showmatches, so a further clash will undoubtedly be better matched than ever before.

03 DauT vs TheViper

A second rivalry for TheViper seems unavoidable, as many wish to knock him from his perch at the top. Darko 'DauT' Dautovic, master strategist and Red Bull Wololo III winner, has often squared off against TheViper, offering some strong competition and a genuine challenge. Although he's never beaten TheViper at a tournament, DauT fans know his time is coming.

DauT has actually been knocked out of Red Bull Wololo by TheViper more times than anyone else and would have the weight of the underdog behind him were the two to face-off again. The pair clashed at the very first Red Bull Wololo in 2020, with DauT knocked out in the quarter-finals in a 1-3 loss. A turn in the tides is never completely off the cards however, as DauT has bested TheViper in several non-tournament matches over the years and even played alongside him in team matches. A fellow Wololo winner and one of the top players in the world, there's no doubt that he has the skills.

As long as the pair keep coming together, DauT's fans hope one day he'll be victorious. Until then, the two exhibit a friendly rivalry that injects a sense of urgency into each match they play. Although the groups for this year are yet to be announced, DauT and TheViper, along with Liereyy and Hera, have all qualified to participate.

Keep an eye on your favourite players and their biggest rivals as Red Bull Wololo: Legacy kicks-off in October. Find out more information here .