Cry out "wololo" and let slip the dogs of war! Yes, Red Bull Wololo is back for its sixth edition, bringing together the greatest Age of Empires players from around the world in a series of intense 1v1 battles, culminating in a historic clash at Castle Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany, from October 21-30.

01 Red Bull Wololo is back!

Red Bull Wololo: Legacy will feature three games spanning the entirety of Age of Empires' history, with Age of Empires I: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires IV all being represented at the tournament. You can also expect to see some familiar faces appearing at the competition, with previous Red Bull Wololo winners returning to prove themselves against each other and a wealth of newcomers.

There are many different routes to Castle Heidelberg for any would-be challengers to the Red Bull Wololo throne, including community events, official Microsoft and partner circuits, and more. But for AoE II DE and AoE IV, Red Bull will be running Open Qualifiers for all to take part in. Below we have all the details on the many roads to the Finals and how players can compete for a chance at the Red Bull Wololo: Legacy crown!

02 Age of Empires Definitive Edition – Qualification

Age of Empires was the game that started it all, and its definitive edition took that original blueprint and made it even better. AoE DE will be featured at Red Bull Wololo Legacy, but its qualification process will be slightly different from the other tournaments, as Age of Empires I is played mainly in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam.

Chim se Di Nang Studio, a local tournament organiser in Vietnam and the host of the biggest AoE DE events, will be creating a special invitational event in the country to bring together the eight best players of the original game.

These eight players will battle until just two remain, and Red Bull Wololo fans can look forward to watching the Grand Final of this invitational from Castle Heidelberg on October 29.

In the heat of competition © Julian Schilase/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Age of Empires II Definitive Edition – Your Road to Castle Heidelberg

Since its inception, AoE II DE has been at the heart of Red Bull Wololo, so you know it had to come back for Red Bull Wololo: Legacy. All four previous Red Bull Wololo winners – Mr_Yo, DauT, TheViper and two-time winner Liereyy – will be returning to face off against the new intake of potential champions, and you could be one of them.

Four entrants will also be invited from some of the top community tournaments in AoE II DE esports. The invited players from these tournaments will represent the peak of competitive AoE II DE, and are sure to give even previous Wololo winners a run for their money.

But anyone can join the Open Qualifiers. There will be two qualifiers run on August 20-21 and 27-28, with the top four players of each qualifier all receiving invites to Red Bull Wololo Legacy. These qualifiers will run across two days, with the top players then joining the returning champions and other invited players in Castle Heidelberg for the final battles.

To help you get your head around which players will make it to Red Bull Wololo Legacy, here's a helpful list:

Top eight players from Open Qualifiers

Four players from AoE II DE community tournaments

Four past Red Bull Wololo winners (Mr_Yo, DauT, TheViper and Liereyy)

The first AoE II DE Open Qualifier starts on August 20, which you can sign up for right now to secure your spot. Or, if you'd prefer to enter the second Open Qualifier, starting August 27, you can sign up here .

Orjan 'TheViper' Larsen will be returning for Red Bull Wololo: Legacy © Julian Schilase/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Age of Empires IV – Qualification tournaments

Age of Empires IV is the latest game in the long-running Age of Empires series, and Red Bull Wololo will be the perfect opportunity for fans to test their mettle against other players of the game.

There are 10 places at Red Bull Wololo Legacy that are open for anyone to compete for through the Road To Red Bull Wololo online cup, running every weekend from June to the end of September. The first three weekends of each month will see open knockout tournaments for players to prove themselves in, culminating in a monthly final for the top 10 players alongside six other qualified entrants. Only the top two players of each monthly final will receive an invite to Red Bull Wololo Legacy at Castle Heidelberg, while two additional players will qualify by accumulating weekly points.

But there are more ways to secure a slot. The community event Golden League winners and runners-up will receive an invite, alongside N4C winner Beastyqt and runner-up Leenock. On top of that, the top two players in terms of weekly points from Road To Red Bull Wololo will also receive an invite, if they didn't qualify in the monthly knockouts. And if you've still not managed to secure your place through one of those routes, an online Last Chance Qualifier will help decide the final two spots for Red Bull Wololo: Legacy.

Here's all the information on who will make it to Red Bull Wololo: Legacy in an easy-to-digest list:

Top eight players from Road To Red Bull Wololo open qualifiers

Top two Road To Red Bull Wololo players by points

Two players from Last Chance Online Qualifiers

Golden League winner and runner-up

N4C winner (Beastyqt) and runner-up (Leenock)

The first week of Open Qualifiers for AoE IV begins on June 4-5 and runs each weekend until the September Monthly Final on September 17-18. Make sure you sign up here today to avoid missing out on your chance to compete.

05 Where can I find more information?

Ready to take on the world in the ultimate game of historical strategy? Whether you're competing or just watching, Red Bull Wololo: Legacy promises to have some of the most intense action of the esports calendar, all from the backdrop of the beautiful Castle Heidelberg. Be sure to sign up for an Open Qualifier today for AoE II DE here or here , or AoE IV , and keep your eyes on the Red Bull Wololo: Legacy page for more information as it becomes available.