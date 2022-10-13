Red Bull Wololo: Legacy is just around the corner, bringing together the greatest Age of Empires players from around the globe together for the ultimate battle at Castle Heidelberg, Germany. For the first time in Red Bull Wololo history, three Age of Empires games will be showcased, with the return of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition joined by Age of Empires IV and a special showcase event for the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

The final competitors have been decided, the stage has been set, and all that awaits is an epic clash of talent that will be streamed the world over. Read on for everything you need to know about the Red Bull Wololo: Legacy LAN Final.

01 What is Red Bull Wololo: Legacy?

Red Bull Wololo: Legacy is the 2022 edition of Red Bull Wololo, a 1v1 Age of Empires tournament designed to test the best of the competitive Age of Empires community. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament which originally started in 2022.

While previous tournaments have focused on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Red Bull Wololo: Legacy has opened the doors to players of Age of Empires IV, as well as the dedicated Age of Empires I community in Vietnam. Competitors from all these games will come together at Castle Heidelberg, Germany for the LAN Final.

02 When is Red Bull Wololo: Legacy?

Red Bull Wololo: Legacy will run from October 21 to October 30, with tournaments running concurrently across that period. Here's the full breakdown by game:

Age of Empires I: Definitive Edition

The Age of Empires I: DE tournament has been held locally in Vietnam, with the final match to be held at Castle Heidelberg on October 29.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

The Age of Empires II: DE group stage will take place across October 21-22, with the quarter finals on October 23. After a short break, the semi finals and final will be held on October 29.

Age of Empires IV - October 26-30

The Age of Empires IV group stage kicks off October 26-27, with quarter finals taking place on October 28. The semi finals and final will then top off the event on October 30.

The casters and competitors for Red Bull Wololo: Legacy have been chosen © Julian Schilase / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Who's competing at Red Bull Wololo: Legacy?

Legends of the competitive Age of Empires scene from around the world will be taking part at Red Bull Wololo: Legacy, including the four winners of previous Red Bull Wololo tournaments: Kai 'Liereyy' Kallinger, Gan 'Yo' Yangfan (previously known as Mr_Yo), Darko 'DauT' Dautovic and Ørjan 'TheViper' Larsen.

These competitors will all be taking part in the Age of Empires II: DE tournament, with TheViper running double duties by also appearing in the Age of Empires IV tournament – will he be able to lift up both trophies this year?

04 Who'll be hosting Red Bull Wololo: Legacy?

Riley 'RLYKNGHT' Knight will be returning as host for Red Bull Wololo: Legacy, having hosted the last two Red Bull Wololo tournaments. He will be joined by Sven 'Nili' Reichardt, Darren 'KillerPigeon' Elmy, 'Winstons Waffles', Keaton 'Aussie_Drongo', Tristan 'T90' Berry and more.

05 Where can I watch Red Bull Wololo: Legacy?

Red Bull Wololo: Legacy will be streamed live for the duration of the tournament, with streams starting at 2pm CEST (12pm UTC) and ending 10pm CEST (20:00 UTC) each day. The livestream will be available on Red Bull's official YouTube and Twitch channels, with the Twitch broadcast available in English, German and Spanish. Keep your eyes peeled on the Red Bull Gaming Twitter , too, for up-to-date announcements.