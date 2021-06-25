The storm rolls in, but Red Bull X-Alps races on regardless

Anybody who knows anything about mountains and weather could have easily told you the chances of the Red Bull X-Alps competitors getting 10, seven or even five good days of weather in a row were slim at best.

A few days after the race began, a serious weather system moved into the Northern Alps, bringing rain, wind and even golf-ball-sized hail. For those on the race course, it meant abrupt changes of plans – sometimes to hold on to their race, sometimes just for safety. Tommy Friedrich, the 21-year-old from Austria had to take refuge in a ski lift station up on the mountain just to get some sleep – wrapped up in his paraglider to stay warm.

Athletes have sent their supporters to the local supermarkets to buy an old-fashioned tool: an umbrella. Anything to keep them dry while moving.

There's been plenty of this the last couple of days © Adi Geisegger/Red Bull Content Pool

Let's answer a question many of you may have: can you paraglide when it’s raining? The answer: kind of, but in general it's not a very good idea. It is possible fly in light rain, but it's not very safe, or pleasant – the glider loses lots of performance and gets very hard to handle as the fabric absorbs water and weight. In a worst case scenario, you can have something called 'flow separation', where rain droplets work like the dimples on a golf ball to separate air flow from the glider, drastically reducing lift.

Turbulent or gusty wind can make the ride pretty bumpy. Paul Guschlbauer experienced this first hand after he launched and a storm cell then caught him mid-flight. He landed quite spooked and he’s not a guy who gets easily scared. For Aaron Durogati , it meant he had to land flying backwards at 15kph. Not impressed? Think of it this way: him landing backwards at 15kph means there's probably a 65kph headwind.

It's hard to get off the ground when it's cold, wet and wind's all wrong © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Across the rest of the competitors, racers are calling up friends, using the network of local paragliding clubs and generally finding any place and any way they can to dry themselves out a bit.

Nobody's had it tougher (or scarier) than French rookie Laurie Genovese however. While flying down in rain, she experienced precisely what we mentioned above: flow separation.

When you're faced with an emergency landing in paragliding, the joke is that you typically have two options – it's either power lines or trees. Spoiler: you always go for the trees. Genovese threw her reserve chute and got herself (safely) tangled up in the trees about 15m above the ground. She hung there in the trees for a few hours until her team could come to cut her down. After drying out and repairing her glider, she was back hiking up the mountain in true Red Bull X-Alps spirit.

Christian Maurer still smiling at the checkpoint despite the weather © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

What will the next few days bring? Well, we're already seeing a bit better weather – there's blue skies coming out as the leaders make their way into Switzerland.

Christian 'Chrigel' Maurer is in his 'backyard' and he’s opened up a small lead, with Patrick von Kaenel and Maxime Pinot not far behind. Maurer's precise and daring flying have kept everyone chasing, but anything can still happen. The race isn't even halfway over and one thing is for sure – it's already been an adventure and there's plenty more on the way.

Follow Red Bull X-Alps 2021 every step of the way via the live tracking here .