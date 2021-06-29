No one does Red Bull X-Alps like Christian Maurer and his 7th win proves it

For the last three or four editions of the Red Bull X-Alps, the chatter among competitors, fans and race officials was largely the same: is this the year someone is finally going to beat Christian 'Chrigel' Maurer? If so, who? And if so, how?

But you can’t even ask the second two questions without an affirmative answer to the first. And while a new route and a few new rules looked to even up the playing field, Maurer wasn't deterred. After a tough battle, with competitors nipping at his heels more than ever before, he had one of his most impressive wins to date, soaring into the finish at Zell am See with three straight days of long flights behind him.

Time to celebrate for Maurer © Zooom Productions/Red Bull Content Pool

Early in the race, competition looked a little more fierce – indeed, Maurer was somewhere in the bottom half of the top ten for the first two days. All eyes were on Maxime Pinot, who had recently beaten Chrigel in a cross-country flying event similar to Red Bull X-Alps. From the start on Gaisberg through to the second turnpoint at Wagrain and then further on at Chiemgau, the leading group stayed in tight formation. But it only took until the end of Day 2 for Maurer to take his first lead of the race, with a strategic move that at first left him waiting behind, then late in the day, pulling ahead.

Over the course of the next few days, as Maurer got into his home territory near Interlaken, pilots like Maxime Pinot, Patrick Von Känel, and Benoït Outters all found themselves near or at the front of the pack, but the six-time winner never relinquished his position. On Days 6 and 7, he moved side-by-side with Pinot, before the two split – Pinot going south, Maurer going north – and the Swiss pilot clearly made the right choice, picking up hundreds of kilometres.

Simon Oberrauner took second place © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

So what exactly is it that makes Maurer so good? There are a few things at play. First off – he’s fast. He’s always been fast in the air and over the years, he’s gotten faster on the ground, too. The race has certainly got more professional and so have the pilot’s training schedules. Like all of the top athletes, Maurer spends a lot of time moving his legs in the months leading up to the race.

But ultimately, it’s strategy and skill in the air that makes Maurer such a formidable pilot. He’s a complete pilot, with incredible ground-handling skills that let him take off in incredibly treacherous terrain. He’s known for pairing together multiple ‘hike-and-glides’ – short flights where he hikes up a small hill and glides down – to shave off minutes, which add up to hours. He’s willing to fly in strong winds and challenging conditions that many other pilots won’t touch. And like previously stated, he’s fast – once he’s in the air, he consistently posts some of the highest airspeeds of everyone in the race.

All that worked well enough to amass a 160km lead at the end of Day 7 – an incredible gap, given that he’d been tied up with Pinot the morning before. This was the magic moment for the Swiss pilot. Until then, his win was anything but guaranteed, in what felt like a far cry from previous races. But after making a couple of bold decisions about his route, it was clear: the master was still in control.

Soaring high above the Alps © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

The drama on Day 8 came only in the form of how fast he’d finish. He had to make the final turnpoint at Schmittenhöhe in time to glide down to the ceremonial finish on the raft at Zell Am See. Even though he was more than 100km away, on the south side of the Hohe Tauern National Park – a strict no-take-off, emergency-landing-only zone – he touched down at the final turnpoint with hours to spare, claiming his seventh win with plenty of style.

As for what’s happening behind him? The race isn’t over – if you’ve got the willpower to even get to a race like this, you’ve got the willpower to finish it – even if first place is out of reach. Seven athletes have been retired or got the axe – 21 remain on the course. They’ve got until 11.30am on Friday to get to the float in Zell am See and be able to say they’ve finished the race – there’s no chance every single one of them won't keep trying their hardest.

